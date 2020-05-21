Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There are some pretty easy-to-spot reasons why Netflix viewers are falling head over heels for The Big Flower Fight.

The new series – which launched on Monday, May 18th – is like the floral equivalent to The Great British Bake Off, with more ambition, more chaos, and such a supportive atmosphere you wouldn’t even believe it is a competition!

But one aspect of the show which has been outwardly praised by viewers is its diversity.

The ten competing couples come from a range of backgrounds all around the world. One of the stand-out duos is Somerset’s Andi and Helen. Find out about Andi here, plus more about what her fans have to say!

Who is Andi Strachan?

Andi Strachan is currently the head gardener for Yeo Valley. She is from Somerset.

It is unknown when Andi started work Yeo Valley but in 2010 Andi was the head gardener at Ryton’s Garden Organic.

Andi has an impressive track record when it comes to performing at floral events. She has won silver medals at BBC Gardeners’ World and the Chelsea Flower Show.

Joining her to compete on The Big Flower Fight is Helen. Andi and Helen met at work and have been best friends ever since. They even share a bungalow together!

SEE ALSO: Meet Big Flower Fight’s guest judge and royal florist Simon Lycett

The Big Flower Fight viewers praise Netflix

The first season of The Big Flower Fight saw contestants from the United States to the Netherlands competing. The cast was also incredibly diverse, which didn’t go unmixed by viewers.

One viewer tweeted: “Omg to #TheBigFlowerFight we’ve got a black team, a trans team-mate, lots of gays (plus a woman welder) AND they give people time to talk about the importance of representation and diversity in florestry and gardening. YESSSS.”

In episode 2, Andi said: “Being trans, it’s definitely not what defines me at all. I’m a gardener and I’m a person. People are just people and you are who you are, regardless.”

We love to hear it Andi!

READ MORE: Where are The Big Flower Fight winners now?

Me: I'm bored@netflix : How about a giant flower sculpture competition ft. a couple of neon-dressed Scandinavian master florists, a trans-woman/ hipster millennial bff duo, an adorably supportive father/son team, and a truly OBSCENE amount of gardening puns? #TheBigFlowerFight — Chloe Ticknor (@chloeticknor) May 19, 2020

Does Andi Strachan have Instagram?

No. We could not find a personal Instagram for Andi.

However, we did find that the Yeo Valley Instagram account often posts updates on Andi and her work. You can follow the account under the handle @yeovalleyorganicgarden.

Be sure to also check out Helen’s Instagram account, where she’s been posting all about working with Andi and starring on The Big Flower Fight!

WATCH THE BIG FLOWER FIGHT ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK