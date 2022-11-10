









At long last, Love is Blind fans were able to feast their eyes on the weddings episode and the season 3 show’s reunion on November 9. After following the participants’ journeys from the pods to the altar, it’s safe to say that viewers are very much invested in finding out what happens between the couples.

Although the Love Is Blind star didn’t end up finding love on the Netflix show, Andrew Lui managed to get a mention at the show’s reunion.

He’s finally broken his silence on that eyedrops scene from Love is Blind season 3.

Love Is Blind. Andrew Liu in episode 307 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Meet Andrew from Love is Blind

Thirty-year-old Andrew Liu was one of the hopeful participants in Love Is Blind season 3 hoping to make a connection with someone in the pods.

He appears in the initial episodes of the season, but because he didn’t form a relationship with anyone, he didn’t continue on in the social experiment.

Many people took part in the Dallas-based season, but only some connected and got engaged in the pods.

Andrew explained in the series that he’s a wildlife photographer. He can be found on Instagram @a.curious.ape.

Andrew was invited to the Love Is Blind reunion

To many people’s surprise, Nick and Vanessa Lachey said that Andrew was given an invite to the show’s reunion. However, he declined and opted out of filming the episode.

Nick reenacted Andrew’s ‘eye drops’ scene from the show, which got some laughs from the show’s contestants.

The Love Is Blind star certainly made an impression when he starred on the show as he put in eye drops during filming which, to viewers, made it look like he was teary-eyed.

Andrew breaks silence on eye drops scene

Although Andrew’s 352 Instagram posts are pretty much all showing off his insanely impressive photograph of big cats, it hasn’t stopped Love Is Blind fans from commenting on his snaps to ask questions about his time on the Netflix show.

One person (briannajelks) commented on his Instagram post: “You should’ve brought your fake a** on the reunion with all those fake tears and explained yourself. Don’t be cowardly now!!”

In response to people’s comments on his post, Andrew wrote: “drunk! I get Asian flush, so the rohto’s keep me from looking too f***** up. That’s why I had them anyway…”

It looks like Andrew has finally dropped the information on why he was so keen to get those eye drops in on Love Is Blind.

