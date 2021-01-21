Bling Empire: What is Anna Shay's net worth? Netflix star's luxury items explored!











Anna Shay is clearly wealthy, like her co-stars on Netflix’s reality series Bling Empire – and she’s regularly seen name-dropping some designers.

Showing off her sparkling jewellery and clothes, Anna has left quite her mark on fans bingeing the Netflix series.

With her own estate in Beverly Hills, as showcased on Bling Empire, it’s no secret that she has inherited quite some worth from her parents.

So what is Anna Shay’s net worth? Let’s have a look at her earnings…

Screenshot: Anna Shay’s estate Beverly Hills, Series 1 Episode 6, Bling Empire, Netflix

A look at Anna Shay’s luxury items

It only takes a quick scroll through Anna’s Instagram to catch a glimpse of a diamond shining in the light, or just a few minutes watching Bling Empire.

Just one of her luxurious items includes a mansion in Beverly Hills (no biggie or anything), which is on the market for $16 million.

Others include a white Lamborghini, a Alexander McQueen necklace, and diamond earrings by Boucheron, to name a few.

What is Anna Shay’s net worth?

$600 million

Anna bought her house nine years ago for $9.4 million, and has decided to sell her huge Sunset Boulevard mansion – which has its own tennis court.

Reportedly the richest cast member on Bling Empire, she inherited her fortune from her billionaire father Edward Shay.

He was the billionaire founder of PAE, a defence and services contractor for the United Nations and US government.

Anna Shay talks getting paid for Bling Empire

Anna may have been born into money, but she has remained modest.

She revealed that she was taught by her mum that the “things that are most important are the things you can’t buy” in an OprahMag interview.

She spoke about getting paid by Netflix, and said: “It was so confusing when I got the checks. I didn’t know what to do with them.”

The Bling Empire star continued:

I didn’t cash them, then I got in trouble for not cashing them. I have them in a savings account. I’d like to have a party some time. I don’t think the money belongs to me. I think it belongs to the crew that had to put up with me.

