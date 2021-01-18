Bling Empire: Who are Anna Shay's parents? Ethnicity of Netflix star explored











Anna Shay is amongst the stars on Netflix’s new reality series Bling Empire, which follows the lives of wealthy Asians living in L.A.

Just a slight glimpse of wealth on the first series includes Kane Lim’s designer collection and Anna Shay’s own estate (yep!) in Beverly Hills.

Anna has become quite the fan favourite amongst viewers bingeing Bling Empire, leading them to wonder exactly who her parents are.

So who are Anna Shay’s parents? And what is the Netflix star’s ethnicity?

Who is Anna Shay?

Anna is a 60-year-old mother, socialite and philanthropist.

She has a 27-year-old son Kenny Kemp, who is well-known for his glass pipes – which are worth five figures!

The Netflix star lives in a mansion in Beverly Hills, and is the proud best friend of Florent Bonadei, who she is regularly seen spending time with.

Who are Anna Shay’s parents?

Edward and Ai-San Shay

Edward is the billionaire founder of PAE, a defence and services contractor for the United Nations and US government.

Ai-San exported pearls and silk flowers, and is Edward’s Japanese-American wife. They met during the Second World War, and worked in exports.

Anna was brought up in a wealthy environment as a result of her family’s success. She and her brother sold his company for $1.2 billion in 2006.

What is Anna Shay’s ethnicity?

Half-Japanese and half-Russian

Anna’s father came from the south side of Chicago, and is half Russian.

Edward was Ai-San’s second husband. Anna has two siblings, including brother Jun from her mother’s previous relationship.

Now Anna is a parent herself, she has acquired a net worth of $600 million, and has put her Sunset Boulevard estate on the market for $16 million.

