Anna's mom Ai Oizumi Shay lived to 92 and built a Bling Empire in her lifetime











Bling Empire is back in 2022 and Anna Shay’s late mother, Ai Oizumi Shay, is trending as fans want to know more about her family. The Netflix show is onto its third season this yea,r after seasons 1 and 2 were a huge success. From Kevin and Kim’s failed romance in season 2, to Anna and Jaime’s blossoming friendship and shared love of shopping, there’s no end of drama to keep up with on Bling Empire and even more glimpses of what it’s like to live life being super-rich.

One of the wealthiest cast members, Anna Shay, has appeared on the show since season 1. Anna is the heiress of billionaires and a very well-known socialite on the LA scene. She has gained many fans since appearing on Bling Empire for her advice and bluntness.

Kit Karzen/NETFLIX © 2022

Who was Ai Oizumi Shay?

Ai Oizumi Shay is the late mother of Bling Empire star Anna Shay.

She was born in Tokyo, Japan, on November 26, 1922. Her grandfather was a Russian count and her grandmother was Japanese.

Ai Oizumi was also known as Ai-San Shay and nicknamed Aiko, as seen in her 2015 obituary posted in the Los Angeles Times shared via Legacy.

She was one of nine children and the daughter of Kiyoshi Oizumi and Miyo Fukahura.

Anna’s mother passed away at the age of 92 in 2015.

Ai Oizumi was a businesswoman

As Bling Empire viewers will know, Anna Shay was born into wealth. Her late mother survived World War II and became an exporter of pearls and silk flowers once the war ended.

Her obituary also states that she “patented plastic scissors designed to prevent children from injuring themselves”.

She was a mother to three children, a son named Jun from her first marriage and Anna and Allen, whose father is Edward Albert Shay.

Anna Shay’s family

Anna’s mother and father met as he moved to Japan in the early 1950s. Edward Shay founded Pacific Architects and Engineers (PA&E).

He ran the international engineering company until his death in 1995.

Anna’s parents had a home in Tokyo but moved to Los Angeles and resided in the USA until their passings.

Her mother’s obituary reads: “Ai-San resided in the Hancock Park residence until her death”.

It also states that Ai-San was a “pillar of strength” and was “a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and matriarch of the family”.

WATCH BLING EMPIRE ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK