Aparna may have been one of the most stubborn clients on Indian Matchmaking, but she definitely made the show.

When Indian Matchmaking launched to Netflix on Thursday, July 16th, viewers did not know what they were in for. Unlike most dating shows, Indian Matchmaking focusses on the orchestrated world of arranged marriages. It follows Mumbai’s top matchmaker Sima Taparia as she matches up millennial singletons.

Aparna Shewakramani was Sima’s first and most stubborn client. Throughout the show, Aparna was hilarious to watch. Her outspokenness, refusal to compromise on her choices, and disdain for Sima’s choices made her perfect reality TV.

It didn’t take too long before the internet turned to making Indian Matchmaking memes. Of course, Aparna’s are the best by a mile! Here are some of the best Indian Matchmaking memes of Aparna, plus what she had to say about them.

Best Aparna memes

Aparna’s criteria for her ideal partner was an obvious first choice for the memes.

With a rather unusual set criteria – not funny, not a lawyer, loves adventure – Sima Taparia had a challenge on her hands. Despite the fact she set Aparna up with some suitable choices, none were good enough for her (or her mother, for that matter).

No One:

Aparna: “I’ve wanted to be a lawyer since I was 7”

Also Aparna: “I hate being a lawyer”#IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/CGa6xH8sk4 — Reet Singh (@reetxsingh) July 20, 2020

Literally no one: Aparna from #IndianMatchmaking: he didn’t know Bolivia had salt flats and I was like “oh, yeah” pic.twitter.com/zKLN5lKtFt — Ahmed Munsif (@ahmedmunsiph) July 21, 2020

Twitter takes on Aparna’s mother

Aparna’s mother Jotika was equally hilarious and cutting. Jotika calling Srini a “loser” is hands down one of our top TV moments of the year – and it’s only July.

So, not only did the memes take on Aparna but they turned to Jotika too.

Check out some of our favourite Indian Matchmaking memes about Aparna’s mother.

Aparna and Aparnas mom constant expression #IndianMatchmaking pic.twitter.com/hNTbLKpVZd — Srinivasan Mohan (@SudSuddenly) July 19, 2020

Watching #IndianMatchmaking Aparna’s mother: “What does a mother want? To see them happy. That is all I want.” Also her: “don’t ever let me down & don’t let me look bad in our society/community. I don’t ever want to see a B on a report card. I don’t want 2 degrees, I want 3.” pic.twitter.com/mRh98eJ4HP — Sreha Monica (@shhreyy) July 21, 2020

Aparna talks Indian Matchmaking memes

As Aparna announced on the show that she doesn’t like comedy, it is hardly a surprise that she has not found the memes funny.

Aparna told OprahMag.com: “A lot of people seem to just hear the sound bites. I forgot that there’s viewers out there that operate on that surface level. And so, I’m just kind of ignoring that part of it and I don’t have time for that.”

Person: “I would like to relax for 10 days.”

Aparna: “what are you doing in your life that you have to relax for more than 3 days?” #indianmatchmaking #netflix pic.twitter.com/SbjoF523ts — Lois Lane (@MrsLoisLane) July 19, 2020

