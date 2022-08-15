











Indian Matchmaking viewers feasted their eyes on eight brand new episodes of the show in 2022. Season 2 dropped on Netflix on August 10th and follows the dating journeys of Akshay, Nadia, Shital and co. Many people will also remember Aparna Shewakramani from season 1 and want to know where the star is now.

The Netflix series saw three clients of Sima Taparia continue from season 1 into season 2. However, Aparna Shewakramani revealed that she decided to go her own way and even dabbles in matchmaking her friends nowadays. Judging by viewers’ tweets, Aparna has certainly grabbed their attention on the show.

Meet Aparna from Indian Matchmaking

Indian Matchmaking viewers met Aparna during season 1 episode 1.

She said on the show that she thought she’d be married by 26 but in season 1 she was 34 and still looking for a partner.

Lawyer Aparna is now around 36 years old and didn’t have any luck during season 1 or 2 of the Netflix series in finding someone to marry.

Where is Aparna Shewakramani now?

Nowadays, Aparna isn’t seeking the help of Sima to find a partner. Metro writes that she hasn’t spoken to the matchmaker “for years”. But, she still appeared on Indian Matchmaking to go on her own dates in season 2.

She can be found on Instagram with over 73K followers @aparnashewakramani.

Per her website, Be Like Aparna, she’s now living life on her own terms.

Aparna Shewakramani has a book out

After becoming a break-out star of Indian Matchmaking, Aparna is not only back for season 2 in 2022 but she’s now an author, too.

Aparna’s book, She’s Unlikeable: And Other Lies That Bring Women Down, was released in 2022 and can be purchased online for around £15 on Amazon.

She’s also written a guide on her experience of the Netflix series called ‘6 Things I Learned About Love from Indian Matchmaking (and What You Can Learn Too)!’.

