











Now that all episodes of Indian Matchmaking season 2 have dropped on Netflix, many viewers are asking which of the couples are still together and how many of the cast members are still single. The eight-episode series dropped on Netflix on August 10th and sees matchmaker Sima Taparia work her magic with various singletons.

Some of the clients on Indian Matchmaking had long checklists of criteria for a potential partner but Sima was on hand to encourage them to be realistic in their expectations. Season 1 of the show resulted in one marriage and now, fans want to know more about where the season 2 cast are in 2022.

Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

Some Indian Matchmaking stars are single

There are no guarantees on the show that the cast members are going to find a life partner. Speaking to Today in 2022, Sima explained that there’s no “magic wand” to finding love at that she sometimes works with clients for years to find them a match because “it’s destiny”.

While on the show, viewers saw Vinesh Vasnani date Mosum and Meena. However, he described Meena’s rejection as like “being stabbed in the heart with a plastic knife”.

Vinesh can be found on Instagram @vineshfresh and is still a dog dad to Baags.

Arshneel Kochar has a private Instagram @heartbeatzdr. He dated Anjali and Rinkle during Indian Matchmaking but viewers were left on a cliffhanger in episode 6 as to how things went with Rinkle.

Aparna Shewakramani and Nadia Jagessar were both on Indian Matchmaking season 1. The two returned for season 2 but both ended the season still not finding ‘the one’.

Aparna is on Instagram @aparnashewakramani with 72K followers.

Nadia still appears to be single from her IG page and can be found @nadiajagessar.

Akshay Dhumal is still single after the show but he said he is looking forward to meeting nice people in future with Sima’s help. Find Akshay on IG @akshay_910.

View Instagram Post

Shital Patel and Niraj Mehta

Although Sima found people for Shital to go on dates with, including Kothari and Avi, Shital ended up meeting Niraj Mehta through her sister.

She ended her time on the show saying that she “loved” Niraj and judging by how much they comment on each other’s posts on Instagram, they appear to still be close in 2022.

Keep up to date with Shital on Instagram @therealshitalpatel and Niraj @dr.rajmoves.

Viral Joshi and Aashay Shah

Viral and Aashay were matched by Sima and appeared to get on really well during Indian Matchmaking.

The two could be seen at the end of the series talking about how they could make things work long distance given that she lived in New Jersey and he was in New York.

There’s no evidence of Viral on Aashay’s Instagram page (@aashayshah_18) and the same goes for Aashay on Viral’s – @viraljoshi_. But, LA Times writes that they’re still together.

At the end of season 2, Viral said that Ashay was “the best guy she had ever dated”.

View Instagram Post

Pradhyuman Maloo is now married

Pradhyuman Maloo returned for a second season of Indian Matchmaking.

He and his now-wife, Ashima, weren’t matched by Sima. He found love after meeting Ashima at a party.

Sima said that he had met 150 girls before things “clicked” with Ashima.

Stay up to date with Pradhyuman @pradhyum.m on Instagram and Ashima @ashimachauhaanofficial.

View Instagram Post

WATCH INDIAN MATCHMAKING ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK