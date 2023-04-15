Are Brett and Tiffany still together from Love Is Blind? Viewers of the Netflix show are curious to know more about where the couple is after tying the knot.

Nick Lachey and his wife, Vanessa, are back in 2023 with a brand new season of hit Netflix series Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind season 4 follows Brett and Tiffany’s journey from meeting in the pods (and Tiffany falling asleep), to their wedding day at the stunning North Fork Farms in Washington.

While some LIB couples didn’t work out after the experiment, others, such as Alexa and Brennon Lemieux, are sparking pregnancy rumors in 2023.

Meet Brett and Tiffany

Love Is Blind’s Tiffany Pennywell, 36, and Brett Brown, 35, began their relationship during the pods episodes of season 4.

The two got to know each other without meeting and they were only acquainted in person after Brett proposed.

Tiffany and Brett made a connection early on the show, Brett expressed he thought that they were a “perfect match.”

Find Brett on Instagram at @the.brettbrown and Tiffany at @tcpenny.

Are Brett and Tiffany still together from Love Is Blind?

Yes! Judging by Tiffany and Brett’s social media pages, they’re still together.

The two got married during Love Is Blind season 4 episode 12.

Although there were some issues when it came to Brett’s suit tailoring, the two enjoyed their special day and fans were here for the Love Is Blind couple’s big day.

One person tweeted that their wedding day was “immaculate.”

Brett and Tiffany are officially ‘Mr and Mrs Brown’ as of episode 12.

Taking to Instagram on April 13, Brett showcased some photos that he took of Tiffany after the moment she was seen crying and overwhelmed on Love Is Blind.

He surprised her with framed versions of the photos and said that he “…could see her beauty through the lens of his camera…”

Love Is Blind: Brett’s mom

During Love Is Blind season 4 episode 11, Tiffany met Brett’s dad and brother.

Brett’s dad said he thought that the two had “made a good connection.”

Some fans took to Twitter as the new episodes were released and asked where Brett’s mother was. Speaking on episode 12, Brett said that his parents had “been through a lot together.”

The Netflix star said: “My mom has a mental condition.”

Brett continued: “One of the things I admire most about my dad is that no matter how hard it got with her and us as a family… my dad never left. They’ve always stayed together.”

