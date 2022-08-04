











Shea and Syd McGee are the renovating design power couple who front Netflix show Dream Home Makeover. With season 3 having recently launched, viewers have questions about whether the duo follow the Mormon faith.

The parents to three children are pretty much experts in juggling their busy design schedule with family life. They have become so successful their net worth is now in the millions, having opened Studio McGee eight years ago.

A page on Mormon Wiki, meanwhile, claims Shea and Syd are both members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. As a result, the couple’s fans are eager to find out more about their religious background.

Are Shea and Syd McGee Mormon?

Yes. Shea and Syd McGee are reportedly Mormon, which means they are believed to follow a religious group that embrace concepts of Christianity as well as revelations made by the religion’s founder, Joseph Smith.

Although the couple have not spoken about their faith on Dream Home Makeover, there are several clues that suggest they follow the Mormon religion. That includes getting married in a temple as most Mormons do.

Shea also attended a college sponsored by a Mormon church. Syd, however, went to an establishment that isn’t related to religion, while some Netflix viewers have claimed the series is “incredibly Mormon” in terms of lifestyle.

As a teenager, Shea moved to Provo, Utah, from Texas to attend Brigham Young University. While visiting her brother, who was attending the nearby Utah Valley University at the time, she was introduced to his roommate, Syd.

Brigham Young University is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is informally called the Mormon Church. She graduated from the institution with a BA in communications and public relations in 2007.

She later went on to study interior design at Saddleback College. The couple now live in Lehi, Utah. The majority of the population in Utah includes Latter-day Saints, with the Church’s headquarters at Salt Lake City.

The Netflix couple’s wedding

Shea and Syd McGee exchanged their wedding vows in the Salt Lake City Temple in 2008, followed by a grand reception at a beautiful barn in Mapleton. Mormons are usually married in a temple to seal their marriage.

Salt Lake Temple is a temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Temple Square. It is the fourth temple built since the Mormon exodus from Nauvoo, Illinois, in 1846.

Shea and Syd’s relationship began when they bumped into each other, before going on a date the very next day. Fast-forward to now and they are parents to three young children, including their eldest Wren, Ivy, who arrived in 2016, and youngest Margot.

