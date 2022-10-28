









Netflix’s Dubai Bling fans got deeply involved in Fahad and Safa Siddiqui‘s lives while watching the show but are they still together?

The new reality show has been entertaining fans thoroughly since its release on Thursday, October 27th. The show follows the lives of Dubai’s millionaires as they go through relationship troubles, work affairs and more.

Dubai Bling’s cast members include Farhana Bodi, Kris Fade, Safa Siddiqui, DJ Bliss, Lojain Omran, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Zeina Khoury and Loujain Adadah.

View Instagram Post

Fahad and Safa fight over having second baby

Safa who was born and raised in London is an Iraqi by ethnicity.

She worked in real estate before becoming a mom and has lived in Dubai for eight years.

The mother of one fell in love with Fahad a businessman from an influential Indian family. They tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their daughter, Alina the very next year.

Since then, Safa in her own words has become “a retired housewife.”

From the surface, Safa and Fahad’s relationship looks rock solid, the couple gets into several small and serious fights on the show.

Their problems began with Safa demanding a bigger wardrobe space and Fahad getting pissed because he didn’t want to give up their current house. This small fight later balloons up to Fahad wanting to have a second child while Safa is in opposition to the idea.

Safa isn’t ready for a second baby yet as she is still recovering from her first difficult pregnancy with Alina. The Dubai Bling star finally decides to opt for surrogacy.

She goes as far as announcing her plans to friends over dinner and catching Fahad completely off guard.

View Instagram Post

Are Fahad and Safa Siddiqui still together?

Despite their ups and downs Fahad and Safa are still together and going strong.

Safa recently posted a picture with her husband from the Dubai Bling premiere. The couple looks stunning as they pose arm-in-arm in front of a luxurious green cruiser.

To top this, Safa also announces her second pregnancy in the finale of the first season.

The Cinemaholic reports that the two end up living in the same house in Palm Jumeirah and are set to renovate it.

Although he was shocked at first he did come around to support Safa when she shared with him that she was still recovering from her first pregnancy.

He also assures his support for Safa’s dream of launching a fashion line.

Fans weigh in on Safa and Fahad’s journey on the show

“Safa invited people to her house to embarrass herself. How do you announce something that you haven’t discussed with your husband and your excuse is that you want to put him on the spot. Then you walk out on your guest,” one wrote with a face-palm emoji.

“Not Safa’s husband finding out with everyone else that they’re getting a surrogate,” a second fan noted.

“Sorry but this is Safa’s show. She’s the star I don’t care what y’all say,” a third person wrote, supporting her.

Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 11405 Dubai Bling | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3VKESwIpzqk/hqdefault.jpg 1116698 1116698 center 22403