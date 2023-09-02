Love Is Blind season 4 dropped its third After The Altar episode on Friday, September 1. The episode sees the Netflix stars reunite over a football game. After some sporting fun, the group goes for drinks and Marshall Glaze and Jackie Bonds sit down for their first conversation since the show. Now, fans want to know whether Jackie and Josh are still together.

Tiffany Pennywell Brown and Brett Brown, Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Giffin Appiah, and more of the season 4 cast members reveal where they’re at in their relationships in the Netflix show episode. Apologies are had and new accusations fly around during the September 1 instalment. So, let’s find out more about where one of the show’s couples is now.

© 202

Are Jackie and Josh still together?

Yes, Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas are still together.

The After The Altar episode sees Jackie and Josh arrive at the group drinks together and the two are an item.

Jackie and Josh felt some tension when Josh’s former fiancé from Love Is Blind, Monica Rodriguez, joined the reunion.

Jackie and Monica cleared the air. However, Josh and Monica’s chat ended in an argument and Jackie said she wanted no part in the drama.

When was the Netflix show filmed?

A big giveaway in Love Is Blind season 4’s After The Altar episode lets fans know when filming took place.

During the episode, which dropped on September 1, Chelsea is seen wearing a pink dress and celebrating her birthday.

Chelsea’s birthday is April 27 and the star shared a snap to Instagram on May 2 wearing her birthday party dress.

A Capitol Hill Seattle blog also wrote that filming for the show was taking place back in May.

Jackie shares snap with Josh

Taking to Instagram on the same day as the After The Altar release, Jackie seemingly confirms that she and Josh are still together.

The Love Is Blind couple are seen posing and looking at one another in the snap while holding the show’s trademark golden goblets.

Jackie wrote in her post’s description: “…you know you my cinnamon apple…”

WATCH LOVE IS BLIND ON NETFLIX NOW