Liesel and Brayden developed a romance on Down For Love on Netflix. Many are now asking if they are still together. It comes after the two had a steamy hot tub date despite their moms being in the kitchen nearby…

The new Netflix series follows New Zealand residents with Down syndrome looking for love. A relationship expert matched Liesel and Brayden. And it looks like their playing Cupid worked out just perfectly.

Credit: Netflix

Meet Liesel and Brayden

Liesel Shepherd is a 22-year-old New Zealand resident whose mom talks about how she was told to “expect the worst” in pregnancy and that her daughter might not survive. She loves dancing, skincare, hot chocolate, and chips.

Her perfect man is “funny, generous, and kind,” which explains why she was matched with Brayden Pettigrew! He said that a top tip is to treat a lady like a princess, and he did that for Liesel during their blind date and beyond.

They had to fetch golf balls repeatedly during their mini-golf date, but they didn’t feel uncomfortable and instantly connected. Then, Liesel’s mother and Brayden’s mom were in the kitchen nearby when they had their second date.

Liesel and Brayden ended their second date in Leisel’s garden jacuzzi with him asking her to be his girlfriend, following their initial bonding over mini golf and pottery in the first and second meet-up.

Are the Down For Love couple still together?

Yes, Brayden and Liesel made it official on Down For Love’s cast and still post photos together now. Brayden also helped expand Leisel’s skincare business shortly after they got together by adding a product line dedicated to men.

They regularly attend events together, such as the upcoming Women’s Lifestyle Expo at the Claudelands Showgrounds in Hamilton. She even uses her skincare on Bray, and fans are super pleased to see they are still together after a year.

Liesel and Brayden still being together for a year have been filled with their shared work for the Auckland Down Syndrome Association, as well as dinner outings over Christmas!

Liesel said in an interview with Woman’s Day for their one-year anniversary: “He is my true love and my handsome Prince Charming.” And Brayden’s family adore Liesel.”My family loves Leisel,” Brayden told the publication.

“She is a really thoughtful person. My mum adores her and my sister Willow, it’s like they are sisters. They have a lot in common.” He also shared that the couple wants to adopt a family of their own: two boys and one girl.

WATCH DOWN FOR LOVE ON NETFLIX NOW