Congratulations were in order for one of The Ultimatum’s original couples at the show’s season 1 reunion. Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger joined The Ultimatum cast to work out whether they wanted to still be together and get married or go their separate ways.

From when fans first met Colby and Madlyn, the couple’s lives are totally different nowadays. While half of the show’s season 1 cast members left the show married, two headed for Splitsville and one couple left the Netflix show engaged.

The Ultimatum: Are Madlyn and Colby still together?

Yes. Madlyn and Colby are still together in 2023.

The two took part in The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On season 1 and left the show as a married couple.

At the reunion, Madlyn arrived showing off a baby bump and received a pregnancy gift from Nick and Vanessa Lachey.

The couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl and that Madlyn was seven months pregnant.

Fans are ‘shocked’ they got married

In 2023, The Ultimatum is back. As season 2 arrives on Netflix on August 23, Madlyn and Colby are giving their predictions on the couples they think will make it through the show.

Taking to the comments section of the couples’ post, one fan wrote: “I’m shocked they even got married…”

Others commented: “Colby looks so different.”

Colby replied: “#dadlife.”

Madlyn and Colby are parents

Leaving The Ultimatum, Madlyn and Colby were a married couple with their first baby on the way.

Their daughter, Josie, was born in 2022. In April 2023, the couple announced that they were having another baby.

On April 1, Madlyn posted a family photo revealing that Josie is set to have a little brother.

When Madlyn and Colby appeared at the season 1 reunion, they revealed that she was a natural when it came to being pregnant and handled her pregnancy like a pro.

Now, they’re set to become a family of four and Madlyn writes in her IG bio that she’s a “breastfeeding advocate.”

