Netflix: Are Puma and Quani still together? Black Ink Crew New York post-show updates!











Puma and Quani are a main couple in reality series Black Ink Crew New York, which has been released on Netflix – are they still together?

The series follows staff working inside a tattoo empire based in Harlem, New York, which is known for its celebrity customers.

Cameras capture the relationship between tattoo artist Paul “Puma” Robinson and Quani, who appears as his wife on the series.

So are Puma and Quani still together? Here’s an update post-series!

Screenshot: Puma and Quani’s Relationship Timeline | VH1 Supercut | Black Ink Crew, VH1 Youtube

Puma and Quani: Relationship timeline

Puma and Quani – whose real name is Shaquana – met at a party. Their friend Ted invited them to Black Ink owner Ceasar’s birthday in 2010.

A month later, they both attended rapper Cory Gunz’s birthday, which led to the couple going on a few dates and then getting into a relationship.

He later proposed on her birthday, and Puma and Quani went on to get married in Jamaica in 2013 – which was showcased on Black Ink Crew.

RHONY: Eboni K. Williams’ net worth explored – star is an attorney!

Are Puma and Quani still together?

Yes

The couple have now been together for 9 years, and married for 7 years!

During an interview in September 2019, Puma said they are “still here in love with two beautiful kids”. Their children are called Tamia and Zaiden.

Looking at their Instagram profiles in December 2020, they are clearly very much just as in love as ever.

CHANNEL 4: Celebs Go Dating 2021 line-up – cast to live together!

Puma and Quani: Post-show updates

During Black Ink Crew, there was controversy around why Quani still hadn’t take his last name – even four years after getting married.

However, Quani has definitely turned that around, as she calls herself “Mrs Robinson” on her Instagram.

They still flirt just as much as during the show, with Puma commenting on a recent date night photo: “You giving me that look girl.”

They are happily enjoying family life in America!

WATCH BLACK INK CREW NEW YORK ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK