Ryann and James decided to put their relationship to the test on the show. Now, viewers are wondering, are Ryann and James from The Ultimatum still together?!

Netflix’s popular dating series, The Ultimatum: Marry Or Move On, released season 2 after the success of the first season. Ryann and James became a favorite couple quite quickly. Now that she’s told the truth of the show’s outcome, even Trey, who Ryann got to know, has weighed in on the matter.

The Ultimatum: Ryann and James’ journey

Ryann and James explored connections with other people. While Ryann lived with Trey for several weeks, James got to know Riah, who was originally with Trey. They basically swapped partners!

The two have been together since they were just 16 years old. The high school sweethearts went on the show after Ryann gave James The Ultimatum, feeling that she was ready for the next step.

After seven years together, James “should know for sure” by now that she’s his forever partner. Meanwhile, James wanted to finish school at North Carolina State University and focus on his career.

Are Ryann and James still together?

Yes! Ryann and James are now happily engaged. She was proposed to by James in the finale and gladly accepted the ring. They are still together – with many heartfelt tribute posts on social media.

Fans previously noticed that she appears to have edited her ring out of her pictures. Ryann said she is “truly happier than she’s ever been” in a recent Q&A on her Instagram Story.

She wrote: “WE ARE IN FACT ENGAGED, and I am SO truly happy about it. I learned a lot about myself on the show and grew confident to know that I would be okay on my own in this life.”

Ryann added, “But that doesn’t change the fact that I’ve always known I loved James & he’s the one I wanted to spend forever with.” They even have a wedding date set for September 30!

Trey is ‘happy’ with the outcome

Trey is equally happy about Ryann and James’ engagement. He commented on her engagement post, “Love the post 😊 I couldn’t have said it any better ❤️ I’m happy for y’all and I wish y’all the best.”

He had originally given Riah the ultimatum, and it all worked in his favor! As of the reunion, Trey and Riah are still together. “Right after got engaged we went back to our regular life. Things are good,” Trey said.

Trey and Riah struggled with Trey having feelings for Ryann, but the two rekindled things, and she went on to accept his proposal in the finale. Over the past few months, they’ve posted from the same places.

