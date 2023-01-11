Vanessa Carvalho and Tiago Augusto provided the drama on Love Is Blind Brazil at the start, when they were part of a love triangle. However, the pair became a couple, and fans are wondering if they’re still together.

Like all the other contestants, the pair came into the show hoping to find love without judging their partner on looks as they got to know them through their personality alone through the pods.

We take a look at Tiago and Vanessa from Love Is Blind Brazil, and if they’re still together.

Tiago and Vanessa on Love Is Blind Brazil

The pair did not have the easiest ride on the show. In fact, they started off in a love triangle when Tiago also formed a connection with ex-contestant Nina.

However, the pair got through this and headed to the Amazon rainforest to strengthen their connection.

Tiago’s family and friends welcomed Vanessa with open arms, although he did confide in them about their personality differences.

Are Tiago and Vanessa still together?

No, the Love Is Blind Brazil pair are no longer together. It comes after the explosive wedding where the pair both said no to each other. However, Vanessa confessed that her finance promised he would say yes.

In his speech, he they are both incomplete and disconnected, but thanked her and apologized to family and friends, but said ultimately he didn’t want to get married.

Vanessa spoke back, saying “Love is not for everyone.” She continued, “Where is the man from the pods?” Vanessa then claimed she wasn’t wrong to love but was wrong to love the wrong person and deserved someone who was sure about her.

Where are Tiago and Vanessa now?

The pair do not follow each other on Instagram, which is no surprise given how things went down at the wedding.

It seems from Instagram that Tiago landed a job since filming ended, as he took to his Instagram a few months ago to celebrate closing a contract.

As for Vanessa, she seems to be living her best life going on trips away and spending time with her family and friends.

The Love Is Blind Brazil reunion airs on February 1 so we guess we’ll see if the two are on amicable terms then.

