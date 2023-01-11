Verônica Brito and William Domiencio were a match on Love is Blind Brazil, after they spent days getting to know each other through the pods. Fans are now wondering if they’re still together following the Netflix dating show.

They entered as singletons hoping to find their perfect husband or wife. For the most part, their romance was smooth-sailing but some issues crept up, like William’s mom saying Veronica was not the daughter-in-law she had in mind.

Verônica and William appeared to have the least problematic relationship on Love is Blind Brazil season 2, as they shared similar views about family, spirituality, and their respective social lives. So, are they still together?

*** Warning: Spoilers ***

Verônica and William on Love is Blind Brazil

Verônica and William hit it off in the Love is Blind: Brazil pods straight away. They opened up about past romances. “The way he opened up and spoke made me admire him a lot and made our relationship stronger,” Veronica revealed.

William was ready to propose by the end of the first episode. He said that he has known what he wants since their second date, before they enjoyed a honeymoon in the Amazon – where their connection only grew more.

The only concern for Verônica was what their future would be like, as they both live with their parents. She said they’d have to each make an effort to see each other on the outside. But when it came to their wedding, everything changed.

Are Veronica and William still together?

No, Verônica and William are not still together. It comes after he decided to say no to her at the altar despite what initially appeared to be a very strong connection with his Love is Blind: Brazil co-star.

After his mother did not approve of Verônica, William refused to get married. Although he was the first to propose, he didn’t go through with the marriage even after Verônica had said yes to tying the knot.

Where the Love is Blind Brazil 2 duo are now

William follows Verônica on Instagram, but she doesn’t follow him back. Since Love is Blind: Brazil season 2 came out, William has been getting acupuncture and visiting a chiropractor ahead of an appointment on January 11.

He also celebrated reaching 10K followers on Instagram, which has quickly gone up to 65K in just two weeks. Alongside putting his health first, William has been making regular visits to the beach to relax.

Verônica, on the other hand, has been using her newfound fame to teach her fans different poses for photos. She also celebrated hitting a follower milestone on her social media, as she reached over 100K followers on Instagram.

