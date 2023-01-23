Ari on Bling Empire: New York kissed Dorothy Wang on their date, but she’s shared no pictures with him since the Netflix series came out. Filming took place earlier in 2022, so things have changed a lot. Let’s meet Ari.

Aristidis “Aris” Kourkoumelis found a connection with Dorothy during a trip to the Bahamas. Their bond was so strong that they took things to New York, after she met him while she was on a Girls and Blake Abbie vacation.

Many are now wondering if any more romance blossomed between Ari and Dorothy. Putting his love life aside, the Bling Empire NY star is pretty busy working on his real estate NY law business.

Meet Ari on Bling Empire NY

Ari is an attorney based in New York. He is a managing partner at real estate law firm Kourkoumelis & Fotopoulos PLLC, which was established in September 2021 after Ari left his job as senior counsel for US Department of Commerce.

He studied at Columbia Law School and graduated in 2018. It followed his 2013 completion of a Bachelor’s degree in philosophy before he secured a job at US Court of International Trade, and later joined McGuireWoods as an associate.

Ari isn’t very active on social media but is close to his mom, having taken a trip to celebrate her birthday in the Bahamas. He met Dorothy there – who liked that he doesn’t know who Bella or Gigi Hadid is!

A first-generation orthodox Greek American born and raised around Queens in The Empire State, Dorothy had initially approached him for her friend Tina Leung – until she realised they had their own connection she was interested in.

Ari and Dorothy took their Bahamas-found connection to the hustle and bustle of New York. They met for her first slice of NY pizza, having exchanged numbers with Ari, leading to texts that soon became phone calls.

She asked if she’d changed her return tickets because he wanted her to stay another day with him. They had a few drinks – and kissed – and clearly hit it off with tons of laughter. She opened up to him, which she doesn’t normally do.

“It’s so nice,” Dorothy said in a confessional. “[Ari] doesn’t know who Gigi and Bella Hadid are. He doesn’t know who any Insta-thot is… He’s like a little sweet angel. That’s why I like him.” She later travelled to Astoria to meet his dad!

No pictures of Bling Empire duo

Dorothy doesn’t appear to be following Ari on Instagram and hasn’t shared any pictures of him on social media. However, fans are asking her if they ended up getting together after their dates on Bling Empire: New York.

When Bustle asked Dorothy if fans could expect to see Ari in a potential season 2, she didn’t give anything away and said, “I guess they would have to see!” Dorothy also hasn’t addressed any questions on her Instagram.

