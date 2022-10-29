









If Netflix viewers thought that the cast of Bling Empire living the high life then they’re set to be shocked when they tune into a brand new release from the streaming service – Dubai Bling. Dropping on Netflix on October 27, Dubai Bling takes a look at some of the city’s wealthiest residents.

As well as DJ Bliss, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Safa Siddiqui and many more cast members dripping in designer labels, Lojain and Aseel Omran appear on the show. So, let’s find out more about Lojain’s sister, including what she does and her Instagram page…

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Qatar Museums

Meet Aseel Omran

Aseel Omran is an actress, singer, and brand ambassador. She’s the face of Dior and L’Oreal Paris Middle East.

She’s 32 years old and was previously married to Khaled El Chaaer.

Aseel has 6.3M followers on Instagram and can be found at @aseel.

She rose to fame as a singer on the talent show Gulf Stars in 2006 per Business Of Fashion. Aseel has 814K subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Per Vogue, Aseel is Dior’s first Middle East ambassador, she announced the news on her Instagram page in March 2022.

In 2019, Aseel was also announced as L’Oreal’s spokesperson for the Middle East.

Aseel is younger than Lojain

At 32, Aseel is 13 years younger than her sister and Dubai Bling cast member Lojain Omran.

Lojain is a TV presenter and budding actress who has over 10M followers on Instagram at @lojain_omran.

Both sisters were born in Saudi Arabia and are daughters of Ahmed Omran.

The Omran sisters attended the Dubai Bling celebration party together but, judging by Lojain’s comments on the show, due to Aseel’s busy schedule, it can be difficult for them to spend time together.

Aseel Omran on Dubai Bling

During Dubai Bling episode 4 ‘Love Season’, Aseel Omran makes her debut.

Lojain throws a Galentine’s party with many of her friends and she also invites her sister. Lojain says on the show: “Aseel is my long-awaited sister. She’s an actress and a singer. She’s also the face for many brands. She’s always busy and I was worried she wouldn’t make it but she did.”

Aseel enjoys her sister’s dinner party alongside Zeina Khoury and Loujain Adada.

When the topic turned to cheating in relationships, Aseel said: “It’s ugly. Don’t think the kids don’t notice, they do and they get hurt more than you do.”

