Ashley Banjo’s dad was a famous boxer, while the Dance Monsters judge carved out a career for himself in a different sport.

Dance Monsters dropped on Netflix on December 16 and Ashley is judging alongside RnB star Ne-Yo and TikTok sensation Lele Pons.

The Netflix series allows the dancers to truly be themselves on the dance floor without being judged. Many say that their experience of turning into a monster felt “magical” and unlike any other experience they’ve had.

Let’s find out more about Ashley’s dad’s boxing career, as he stars in the Netflix series which sees dancers live out their dreams as CGI monsters…

Ashley Banjo’s dad was a boxer

Ashley Banjo’s father, Funso Banjo, was a famous heavyweight boxer.

He was born on October 2, 1956, and stood at 6 ft 4 per Box Stat.

Funso was born Koyote Babafunso Banjo in Nigeria and lived in West Ham, London according to BoxRec.

Jordan Banjo is inspired by his dad

Taking to Instagram on December 18, Ashley Banjo’s brother, Jordan, shared that he is inspired by their father.

He wrote: “OG Banjo… Inspiring me, Ashley, and Talisa Banjo every day.”

Jordan uploaded a compilation video of their father now as well as throwback snippets of him training and boxing in the ring during his career.

Many took to the comments of Jordan’s post including Jordan’s wife, Naomi, Perri Kiely of Diversity and Ashley and Talisa.

Funso Banjo’s boxing career

According to BoxRec, Funso fought 18 fights during his career.

He won 15 fights and lost three. Funso made his boxing debut in October 1981 and his career ended in 1986.

During his boxing career, he went by the name ‘Baba’ and fought opponents including Marvis Frazier, Ron Ellis, and Hughroy Currie.

All of his fights were held in the UK. Two years after his boxing career ended, his son, Ashley, was born, followed by Jordan in 1992 and his daughter Talisa. Funso shares his children with his wife, Danielle.

As well as taking to the ‘gram for his dad, Ashley shared some snaps on Instagram with his mother, Danielle Banjo, in 2022 when he received his MBE.

