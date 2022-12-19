Dance Monsters is a brand new Netflix reality series in 2022. So, let’s find out more about the show’s host, Ashley Roberts.

Fans of TV dance competitions may have thought they had seen it all. From World of Dance to So You Think You Can Dance? and The Masked Dancer, there has been no end of series for fans to get stuck into.

Now, Dance Monsters is here to reinvent dancing contests entirely as the human dancers are represented by CGI monsters. Ashley Roberts is hosting what some of the contestants say is the “craziest experience” of their whole lives.

Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Moët & Chandon

What is Dance Monsters?

Dance Monsters is a Netflix dance competition that sees 15 human contestants unleash their “inner dance monster.”

The dancers wear CGI gear which means that their real identity is kept under wraps and they’re represented by a monster on stage.

Marsha, Jam, Peaches, Jellifer, and co all attempt to impress the show’s judges.

There’s a whopping $250,000 up for grabs and the dancers are being critiqued by Lele Pons, Ne-Yo, and Ashley Banjo.

Get to know the Dance Monsters host

Of course, the panel of Dance Monsters judges are well-versed when it comes to dancing. They certainly know what they’re talking about when it comes to busting a move.

However, the Dance Monsters host, Ashley Roberts, 41, also has a very dance-filled past. Blonde bombshell Ashley is a member of US girl group The Pussycat Dolls.

Ashley is a band member alongside Nicole Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt.

She was 24 years old when The Pussycat Dolls released their first single, Don’t Cha, in 2005.

Born in Arizona, Ashley began dancing at the age of three per Heart. She later took up singing when she was eight.

Ashley Roberts on Strictly Come Dancing

After finding fame as a pop star in a world-renowned girl band, Ashley went on to star in a variety of TV shows in her career.

Ashley also had a solo career and released her own album, Butterfly Effect, in 2014, when PCD split for a brief period.

She was a contestant on I’m A Celebrity in 2012, The Jump in 2015, and Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

For anyone wondering if Ashley Roberts won Strictly she was a runner-up in series 16 with her partner, Pasha Kovalev.

Ashley was previously in a relationship with Strictly professional dancer Giovanni Pernice. However, they split in 2020.

As well as being the Dance Monsters host, the 41-year-old is now also a radio presenter on Heart ’00s and the Showbiz Reporter for Heart’s Breakfast show.

Find the Dance Monsters host on Instagram at @iamashleyroberts where she already has over 700k followers. She often shows off her stunning outfits and latest looks on the ‘gram.

