At Home With The Furys is out on Netflix, but how many episodes are there on the series? Tyson Fury, his wife Paris, and his kids front the popular first season. They’re joined by brother Tommy Fury and his fiancee, Molly-Mae.

We finally get a look into the Fury family, from their grand home with six kids to Tyson’s marriage to Paris. Netflix has brought out several episodes of At Home With The Furys, and we’ve got the scoop on the new series. Plus, Tommy Fury has given an insight into his dream career when he’s done with boxing…

© 2023

At Home With The Furys: How many episodes?

There are nine episodes of At Home With The Furys on Netflix. The Tyson Fury series came out on August 16, with all episodes being uploaded at once. Each episode lasts between 28 minutes to 43 minutes.

The first episode sees the aftermath of Tyson officially retiring from boxing, which shows how he struggles to adjust to life outside the ring three weeks later. In episode 2, he meets with fans and fields questions about his retirement.

And the final episode (episode 9) is the one we’ve all been waiting for. Tyson’s team and family watch him take on Derek Chisora, his longtime rival, during an epic exhibition in London.

Tommy Fury spills on post-boxing career

Tommy let slip a future career he dreams of having when his boxing times out. His current dream is to continue with boxing, following his last win against YouTuber Jake Paul, but he has an unlikely plan for post-boxing. He said:

Get as far as I can into that [boxing], then I’d like to do the films. I’ve made my mind up. But I think I’ll have an easier way into it, because I don’t want to do serious acting. I just want to do horror films.

Before he launched to fame on Love Island, where he placed second alongside Molly-Mae Hague, Tommy was a boxer known for being Tyson Fury’s younger brother. Now, he’s a reality TV star in his own right on the Tyson Fury series!

© 2023

Netflix fans want season 2 already

In less than 24 hours of At Home With The Furys coming out on Netflix, viewers are urging the streaming platform to bring out a season 2. Reports say that the show had commissioned a second season before season 1 came out!

One fan said: “I love that we see Tommy & Molly too #AtHomeWithTheFurys.”

Another penned: “I hope there’s an episode of you signing the contract for Usyk.”

“These two [Tyson and Paris Fury] are genuinely brilliant to watch, individually and together. They are the ultimate team, and it’s a pleasure to watch them talk about anything really,” commented a viewer.

WATCH AT HOME WITH THE FURYS ON NETFLIX NOW