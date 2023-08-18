At Home With The Furys season 2 is in high demand just two days after nine episodes came out on Netflix. Season 1 saw Tyson Fury grapple with his new retirement. But is there another season coming?

Tyson Fury and his family, which involves six kids and his wife Paris, as well as his original family involving Tommy Fury and their dad John, have gone from boxing to reality TV. The docuseries has allowed us to keep up with the Furys the same way The Kardashians does We looked at whether season 2 is coming…

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

At Home With The Furys: Season 2

Nothing has been confirmed for a second series, but Paris is hopeful there will be one. She said in an Express interview that the family “have started having conversations” with Netflix.

She said that, following “the buzz that has been coming from the new one, Netflix has said they’d possibly like to do a number two.” Paris also said they will see what the repercussions of season 1 are.

Paris then added that she “thinks the feedback will be great.” Netflix fans have been begging producers to release more At Home With The Furys episodes since it came out on August 16.

Tyson almost canceled season 1

Paris’s husband revealed that her husband Tyson wanted to cancel their Netflix reality show just weeks into filming. He told Capital XTRA Breakfast it was an “emotional rollercoaster” he will “never do again.”

The boxer revealed that shooting the series was not plain sailing and that early on he “wanted out”, even calling his lawyers for help canceling his contract. However, he decided to stick with it.

Paris explained: “I think the little ones found it complete normality, the younger ones are like six and down, they didn’t know any different, just cameras around, right cameras are in today, no problem.”

However, she added that Tyson was reluctant to film. During one of the scenes, he leaves his child’s post-christening party to walk the dog and tells the cameras to stop filming him.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Season 2 has been ‘renewed’ already

Netflix had reportedly renewed Tyson’s documentary series before the first season even aired. The Sun reports that Netflix believes in the show’s success and commissioned a second series in advance.

However, nothing has been confirmed by Netflix. A source told the publication that the second series is expected to center around Tyson’s upcoming, high-profile fight with Francis Ngannou this October.

WATCH AT HOME WITH THE FURYS ON NETFLIX NOW