









Alex Hall is very much among the drama on Netflix’s real estate show Selling The OC, Selling Sunset’s spin-off series. She was caught up in her own relationship issues in 2015 when she filed for divorce from ex-husband Neil Flores.

The real estate agent is usually kept busy selling multimillion-dollar homes in the surrounding areas of Newport Beach and doesn’t have much time aside for dating due to juggling her mom duties when she’s at home.

She is seen going on a date with a guy called Jeremy in the series but realised that she doesn’t have the time to date. This left viewers questioning what her own dating history is like, which involved being married for seven years.

Meet Alex’s ex-husband Neil Flores

Neil is a California-based attorney and father-of-two, who was previously married to Alex for seven years. He is of Mexican ethnicity and currently lives in the Laguna Niguel area of the US state.

He states that he is single on Facebook. The dad and lawyer graduated from Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego and was admitted to the state bar of California in March 2020.

Neil specializes in workers’ compensation and international law. Born in Orange County, he started his first business in the Medical Industry at the age of 18 following high school.

He went on to graduate with honors from the University of California Irvine, and immediately after, was offered a position at a Venture Capital Firm in Orange County. So, like Alex, he worked as a realtor but has since focused on law.

Selling The OC star filed for divorce

Alex filed for divorce from Neil in November 2015, after marrying him seven years before. They first met in Orange County, where they both continue to live, and had their first child, a daughter, before welcoming a son four years later.

She filed the case at Orange County Superior Courts, at the Lamoreaux Justice Center located in Orange, California, as per records on Unicourt. The type of case is listed as a family legal separation lawsuit and is currently unclassified.

Since, they have remained single, focusing on their careers and children instead of dating. During an August Q&A, a fan asked for an update on her love life. She responded, “Just these two loves currently,” next to a pic of her kids.

They have two kids together

Alex and Neil both appear to spend their time with their children separately. In 2020, Neil shared a picture with his daughter Gia riding a bike together on his Facebook page.

It is clear that Alex’s little ones are her absolute world, and the same goes for Neil. They are parents to a young girl, who is about to become a teenager, and a son in his toddler years.

Alex shared her hopes that she will one day be able to get remarried on the show.

