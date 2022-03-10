Who is Ayan Yuruk, Netflix‘s Queer Eye Germany interior design expert?













Queer Eye Germany is a brand new reality series which features interior design expert Ayan Yuruk and four other experts, called Aljosha, Leni, David and Jan-Henrik.

The German edition of the popular Netflix show series landed on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022 and there’s a new Fab Five to meet and get to know.

One of them is Ayan Yuruk. Here’s everything you need to know about him, including career and social media profiles.

Meet Ayan Yuruk from Queer Eye Germany

Ayan Yuruk is a creative director, entrepreneur and one of five experts ready to give someone a much-needed makeover.

The Berlin-based star is the interior design expert transforming peoples’ homes with his knack for creative spaces and interior design.

Ayan is the founder of a “holistic brand experience agency” called Showz Berlin.

“We are a holistic brand experience agency, combining independent creators, local ecosystems and storytelling with leading-edge technology,” the company’s official Instagram bio states.

left to right: Jan-Henrik Scheper-Stuke, David Jakobs, Ayan Yuruk, Leni Bolt, Aljosha Muttardi

Ayan’s impressive career explored

According to Ayan’s LinkedIn profile, he studied Economics in Stuttgart before he landed the role of a visual merchandiser at a local company.

Between 2015 and 2018, he served as Head of Creative for Villeroy & Boch, which is the largest manufacturer of premium ceramic and porcelain products in the world, as per his profile.

Now that he runs his own company Showz, he “has dedicated his career to helping brands and everyday people find transformative solutions to live their best life offline and online”.

Ayan and his team have designed 360 creative projects for clients, including Visa, LalaBerlin and Vattenfall. The company has also worked with high-profile clients, including Cartier and Amazon.

Meet the Netflix star on Instagram

The Netflix star has amassed 5,700 followers on Instagram and this figure continues to rise following the premiere of Queer Eye Germany.

If you want to find more about Ayan, make sure to follow him under the handle @ayan.yuruk or simply follow the link down below.

