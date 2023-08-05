Nailed It!’s Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres are used to tasting all kinds of peculiar-tasting cakes. But, the show’s new spin-off series sees the host and judge hoping for some better flavors in 2023. The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge brings experts, and bakers, Robert Lucas and Erin Jeanne McDowell to the series in a lever move.

The usual Nailed It! cakes see all manner of catastrophic-looking bakes presented to the judges. However, the 10 contestants on The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge are set to be transformed from novices to pros with the help of coaches Robert and Erin. So, let’s find out more about the show’s new additions…

Baker Robert Lucas

Ready to help the show’s contestants’ baking dreams come true, Robert Lucas joins the cast of The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge.

He appears on the show as a coach and teaches the cast the basics of baking in episode 1.

Speaking on the Nailed It! spin-off show, Robert explained that just a few years ago, he had no clue what he was doing when it came to baking.

He began his venture into baking in 2019 and has accumulated millions of social media followers for his talents since.

Robert’s TikTok page shows some of the incredible creations he’s made including basketball-shaped cakes to festive Christmas showstoppers.

He’s self-taught and worked in IT before following his baking passion. Speaking of how he ended up becoming TikTok famous, Robert said that one day he was “just bored, scrolling TikTok,” and decided to recreate a cake he saw.

Robert made a unicorn cake for his niece’s ninth birthday and his success catapulted from there.

Erin Jeanne McDowell

New York Times best-selling cookbook author and acclaimed pastry chef Erin has been cooking since she was 14.

She adores cooking but loves to teach people everything she knows even more.

Erin Jean grew up in Kansas and attended pastry school in New York.

She released her first book, The Fearless Baker, in 2017 followed by The Book on Pie in 2020 and Savory Baking in 2022.

The Netflix star is married and she and her husband, Derek, are pup-parents to their dog, Brimley.

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge host and judge

Nailed It!’s 2023 spin-off show brings back Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres.

Nicole and Jacques have been presenting Nailed It! since the show first began in 2018.

Find host Nicole on Instagram at @nicolebyer. Pastry chef and chocolatier Jacques is also on the ‘gram at @jacquestorres.

The judge and host are joined by 10 contestants who all have different levels of baking experience and hail from across the USA.

