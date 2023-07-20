Bartise Bowden and his new girlfriend are Instagram-official as the two enjoy a new romance. He welcomed a baby boy, Aiden, into the world on December 2022 with his baby mama Olivia Gross. It came just months after Bartise made his rise to fame on Netflix’s Love is Blind, developing a romance with Nancy Rodriguez.

After Bartise returned home to Dallas post-Perfect Match – the dating series that he starred in after his Love is Blind appearance – Bartise Bowden and Olivia Gross engaged in a relationship, and she got pregnant. Six months since they welcome their newborn into the world, Bartise has been seen costing up to a new girlfriend, Cait Vanderberry.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Bartise Bowden’s ‘new girlfriend’

Bartise went Instagram official with his alleged new girlfriend on July 17. He shared a video of how he spent his birthday, which saw the two play sports, ride scooters, eat food, and stay in an apartment in Dallas.

He wrote in the caption: “Huge shoutout to @urby Dallas for hosting me and @coolbeanscait_ for my bday weekend! We had a blast celebrating and can’t wait for our next adventure!”

Cait Vanderberry is a customer success manager from Dallas, Texas, and describes herself as a “young professional” over on LinkedIn. She went to the University of North Texas, which she graduated from in 2017.

Get to know Cait Vanderberry

Bartise Bowden and Cait Vanderberry, who loves to be with friends, have been enjoying a festival together. They also posed, with his hand around her hip, for his birthday meal on July 17, with the two smiling wide.

In the comments, her friend wrote: “Is there someone you want to tell me about? Like a tv star new boyfriend?” Cait didn’t say yes or no, but simply wrote, “MRS JULI!!! 😅😂💙😘.”

Cait’s Instagram Story showed a snap of Bartise with two dogs posing on a bench, while another saw the two visiting her hometown, to which she wrote: “Showin’ him my old stomping grounds,” while lying next to him.

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Get to know Bartise’s baby mom Olivia

Bartise and Olivia welcomed a little boy, Aiden, on December 27, 2022. Olivia Gross is a 25-year-old from Texas who the Perfect Match star is believed to have met in March 2022.

He posted a series of photos on Easter Sunday which showed an unidentified woman and his son, who is reportedly named Aiden, Grazia reports. Bartise had shocked fans when he announced that he had quietly become a father.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him. Instagram, meet my little man #bigfella,” he captioned a carousel of Instagram photos holding his baby boy.

