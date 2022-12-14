Coach Mosley on Last Chance U: Basketball is leading the way for ELAC Huskies as they work as a team to score hoops in Los Angeles. Wonder what his net worth is? We’ve got the score on John’s career as a coach.

Eager to get back on the court with an almost entirely new roster of Huskies, including talented but troubled D1 level athletes looking for a last opportunity to make it, coach John Mosley helps build the team back up after covid-19.

The pandemic caused an abrupt and emotional end to ELAC’s championship run in 2020. Don’t worry though, as coach Mosley is running things from the ground up and is reportedly paid a hefty salary for doing so.

Coach Mosley on Last Chance U

Coach John Mosley is the head coach for East Los Angeles College (ELAC)’s men’s basketball team. He featured in seasons 1 and 2 of Last Chance U: Basketball, and has never left the educational institution since he was a teenager.

From 1991 to 1993, John Mosley was a student at East Los Angeles College and a proud ELAC Husky. He graduated from the institute with an Associate’s degree in Liberal Studies and joined The Master’s University in 1994.

As a part of the university’s basketball team, he led his team through two regional championships and two NAIA Division I national tournament matches. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology in 1996.

Coach Mosley was placed in The Master’s University’s Hall of Fame in 2004. It was then in 2012 that he began his journey with ELAC after working at California State University as a physical education and kinesiology professor.

The ELAC coach’s net worth

John has an estimated net worth of $900,000, The Cinemaholic reports. He reportedly earns around $50,000 per year, has been serving in his current role since July 2012 and is leading the team through his 11th season.

He is also a kinesiology instructor at ELAC. John has a 214-55 record as coach and has led them to nine straight playoff appearances. He was previously a starting point guard and team captain for ELAC during his younger years.

According to his bio on the ELAC website, coach Mosley was named one of the 50 most impactful coaches in junior college men’s basketball. John briefly played professionally in Australia and Brazil before returning to the US.

John Mosley’s life: Basketball to family

John isn’t just busy on the ELAC court but also when it comes to his family. He is happily married to LaShaunda Mosley, who he tied the knot with back in 2001. They went on to have three children, Jackson, Moriah and Leah.

He also considers his basketball team his family. His daughter Moriah has followed in his footsteps, and recently secured an award for Division II Girls Basketball Champions in Los Angeles City Section.

In June, his other daughter Leah graduated and often plays softball, while his son Jackson has also seen his father’s sporting job as a source of inspiration for his own basketball passion.

