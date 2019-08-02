University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

A new sports documentary that blows Last Chance U and QB1: Beyond the Lights out the water dropped to Netflix on Friday, August 2nd. And it’s taking on a sport that Netflix has not ventured to yet: Basketball.

Basketball Or Nothing goes behind the scenes with the Chinle Wildcats, a team from Arizona’s Navajo Nation, on their journey to become a state championship-level team.

One of the seniors on the Wildcats team was Dewayne Tom, who was a latecomer in the starting lineup.

So where is Dewayne now? Where has he been since Basketball Or Nothing?

Who is Dewayne Tom?

We are introduced to Dewayne Tom when he is in his senior year at Chinle High School.

Most players on the team have to juggle many responsibilities, but none more so than Dewayne. When he’s not playing basketball, he works for his parents’ – Jerilene and Nate – cattle ranch.

His mother said: “To me, it’s priceless to see my son do all the things he does. He’s a good kid and he’s really disciplined”.

Dewayne Tom on Basketball Or Nothing

Dewayne Tom struggled to get playtime in the Wildcats team, but that quickly turned around.

Initially, he was shooting guard, but in episode 2 of Basketball Or Nothing, Coach Mendoza swapped him in to play point guard to help the offensive.

Mendoza said, “He just makes us a better team”.

And it’s clear that having Dewayne on the starting team did the trick, as having him and captain Cooper Burbank lead the offence helped the Wildcats secure many wins that season.

After his success with the Wildcats, he was offered a spot at college. SAGU American Indian College in Phoenix, Arizona welcomed both Dewayne Tom and Chance Harvey into their Fall 2018 class to play for the Warriors basketball team.

Does Dewayne Tom have Instagram?

Dewayne Tom does have an Instagram account, however, it is private.

You can find his profile at @dewaynetom.

Luckily, his best pal and fellow SAGU Warrior Chance Harvey has a public Instagram account, where he shares snaps of the two.

Check them out below returning to Chinle High School!

WATCH BASKETBALL OR NOTHING SEASON 1 ON NETFLIX NOW

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE