Basketball Or Nothing wowed viewers when it flew onto our screens on Friday, August 2nd and since it has made stars out of Coach Mendoza, Cooper Burbank and put the Chinle Wildcats on the map.

With the first season of the sports docu-series drawing to a close with some of the teams stars such as Josiah Tsosie and Chance Harvey graduating from Chinle High School, it left many questions about what would happen with the rest of the team.

So is a second season of Basketball Or Nothing in the pipeline?

Fans have been demanding updates on the Wildcats progress since filming ended, so fingers crossed Netflix will listen to the fans! Here’s the lowdown on Basketball Or Nothing season 2.

What has happened to the Wildcats since season 1 ended?

Some of the fan favourites are still playing on the Wildcats team. Cooper Burbank, Angelo Lewis, Curtis Begay and Cael Denetdeel have still been at Chinle and playing for the Wildcats and coach Mendoza is still striving towards a state win.

Since the start of the 2018 to 2019 season, the Chinle Wildcats have been back and better than ever.

They still didn’t make it to state but they had a mega season. Out of 33 games, they only lost 6. They were beaten to the final four by Sabino earlier this year.

Will there be a Basketball Or Nothing season 2?

As of yet there has been no word on a second season of Basketball Or Nothing. It’s renewal status is still ‘pending’ according to TV Release Dates.

But from the response of fans and the popularity of sporting docu-series on Netflix, it wouldn’t be surprising if the streaming channel brought Basketball Or Nothing back for a second series.

One Twitter user demanded that they “WANT a season 2, 3, 4, 5.”

Fingers crossed that Netflix will bring it back!

If the series is renewed then it’s most likely that the show will return on a similar release schedule. This has been the case with both QB1: Beyond the Lights and Last Chance U. So we predict a second season will be released around August 2020.

Basketball Or Nothing season 2: Cast

Raul Mendoza is still the head coach of the Chinle High School basketball team, so upon the event of a second season he would definitely return.

Familiar faces such as Cooper, Angelo, Cael and Curtis would also crop up. But as there are new freshman and sophomores to have joined the team, we’re certain new players would be the focus of the second season.

What we do know is there’s plenty more drama in Chinle to follow up on and plenty more talent to be observed from the Wildcats.

Bring on season 2!

