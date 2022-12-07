Batsheva Haart is always wearing jewelry which anyone would be jealous of. Well, My Unorthodox Life stars can get their hands on the same pieces, as Julia’s daughter has a collection with Clear Cut Jewelry at a young age.

Her mother became the CEO of Elite World Group, which she has since been let go from, after launching her own shoe company and working for La Perla. Now, Batsheva appears to have caught the entrepreneurial gene from her mom.

Batsheva doesn’t just appear on My Unorthodox Life but has also collaborated with Clear Cut Jewelry. Let’s look into her net worth and jewelry, as well as find out what age Batsheva has achieved all of her success.

Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for 1/ST

Batsheva Haart jewelry

Batsheva launched a jewelry collection with Clear Cut Jewelry, which sells pieces named after some of her family members. The most expensive is a $2,150 necklace chain named after her best friend Mikki Smetana.

She named a ring after herself, while family members Julia and Miriam also have jewelry named after them. There are also earrings selling for $1,475, called Nathalie Triple Hoop Earrings, which appears to refer to Nathalie Ulander.

Clear Cut Jewelry is run by Olivia Landau and Kyle Simon, who aim to create bespoke handcrafted diamond engagement rings and the perfect everyday fine jewelry pieces. Batsheva is an official Clear Cut Jewelry partner.

Batsheva Haart: Net worth explored

Batsheva Haart’s net worth – at between $4 million and $6 million Net Worth Gorilla reports – comes from working as a blogger. She studied marketing at the Fashion Institute of Technology and now runs lifestyle blog, Sunnies & Sangria.

She is also a social media freelancer for La Perla, who her mother used to work for, and previously interned for Julia, as well as The Net A Porter Group following her graduation back in 2016.

However, it’s mainly her TikTok page that she’s known for. With 1.4 million followers and over 37 million likes, while it is believed app users can earn between two and four cents in the TikTok Creator Fund for every 1,000 views on TikTok.

Inside Batsheva’s age

Batsheva is 29 years old, and was born on 27 February, 1993. As the eldest child of Julia’s, her zodiac sign is a Pisces, which suggests she is protective of those she loves, and is believed to be artistic and deeply emotional.

By the age of 28, Batsheva was divorced from ex-husband Ben Weinstein, but spoke out on how she was in a successful marriage for nine years. She revealed to her Instagram followers:

Through therapy I was able to internalize that my relationship wasn’t a failure. He was my person for that time in my life and I am so thankful for the years and memories we shared 💗.

Batsheva was married by the age of 19, after she began dating Ben at 18. She said on My Unorthodox Life season 1 that she has “never had any single years as an adult” and admitted she “wouldn’t recommend getting married young.”

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

