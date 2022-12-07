Batsheva Haart’s zodiac sign has become a hot topic for My Unorthodox Life viewers. Netflix fans are also asking how her birthday differs from her mom Julia Haart’s sign, and how compatible that makes the two of them.

The mother and daughter duo are seen having issues on season 2, with Julia trying to reconnect with Batsheva again following the 29-year-old’s divorce from Ben Weinstein, as well as her mom’s split from Silvio Scaglia.

As a result of season 2 airing on Netflix, viewers are asking how Batsheva aligns with different traits in her horoscope compared to Julia. For those spiritual gurus out there, Reality Titbit has the zodiac tea.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Batsheva Haart’s age and birthday

Batsheva is 29 years old, and was born on 27 February, 1993. This makes her the eldest child of Julia’s. By the age of 28, the Netflix star got divorced from Ben, but spoke on how she was in a successful marriage for nine years.

She revealed to her Instagram followers:

Through therapy I was able to internalize that my relationship wasn’t a failure. He was my person for that time in my life and I am so thankful for the years and memories we shared 💗.

Batsheva was married by the age of 19, after she began dating Ben at 18. She said on My Unorthodox Life season 1 that she has “never had any single years as an adult” and admitted she “wouldn’t recommend getting married young.”

Batsheva and Julia’s zodiac sign

Batsheva’s zodiac sign is Pisces, which suggests she is protective of those she loves, and is believed to be artistic, compassionate and deeply emotional. Pisces are also thought to be romantic, charming and considerate.

Her mom Julia was born on April 11, 1971, making her 51. Her zodiac sign falls under Aries, which are driven by a desire to prove themselves and their strength. They have high energy, and are competitive and ambitious.

By 51, Julia has given birth to four kids, led multiple companies including being creative director for La Perla and even launching her own shoe business. Aries and Aquarius – her daughter Miriam’s zodiac – share very good compatibility.

My Unorthodox Life: Mom-daughter compatibility

Aries mothers – such as Julia – prefer to fly through life at the highest speed, but Pisces likes to stroll through it, enjoying the surrounding world (unlike that of an Aries zodiac sign), Astrology K reports.

Astrology K adds that an Aries person will need to tame their temper in order to allow Pisces to find their own way. In addition, Aries values courage, strength and independence, qualities that do not immediately manifest in the Pisces.

Although Batsheva and Julia’s zodiac signs suggest they aren’t naturally super compatible, they will always have something to talk about as Pisces are always willing to listen to other points of view.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BlogHer

