Netflix brings a hot new season of Barbecue Showdown to screens in 2023. Michelle Lundstrom is one of the eight contestants taking part in the show alongside Cindy Hayter, Delilah Winder, and co. Michelle Buteau is hosting the second season of The American Barbecue Showdown, switching up from last year’s host, Rutledge Wood.

The BBQ Showdown season 2 contestants appearing in the series are all taking part for different reasons. Some have been barbecuing for decades while others are new to the world of grilling. Only one of them will win the Netflix show’s prize. Let’s find out more about one of the competitors who wants to make her late father proud on the Netflix show.

Meet Michelle Lundstrom

Michelle Lundstrom, AKA The Money Michelle, is one of the eight contestants competing on The American Barbecue Showdown season 2.

She hails from Long Island, New York, and has Sicilian roots. The Netflix star can be found on Instagram at @themoneymichelle.

Michelle is a stay-at-home mom who says that her multitasking skills should come in handy during the competition.

Barbecue Showdown star loves all things fire

As well as being a dab-hand when it comes to grilling food over fire, Michelle is the host of Absolute Fire podcast.

She clearly enjoys sharing her love of food and cooking with the world as she often posts her recipes on Instagram.

Michelle is also on TikTok where she has over 24k likes.

Although she’s clearly no stranger to barbecuing, the Netflix star said during the show’s underground Surf ‘n’ Turf challenge that it was “worse than Naked and Afraid.”

She also compared the challenge to “climbing Mount Everest.”

Michelle is also on TikTok where she has over 24k likes.

Michelle wants to make her dad proud

A huge part of the reason Michelle is taking part in Barbecue Showdown is to do with her late father, Howard.

She explains that he passed away 14 years ago. Michelle adds that after her father’s passing, she took over the grill at home.

Speaking of her dad on the Netflix show, Michelle said that he always used to barbecue jumbo shrimp on the grill.

She said: “I would always be out there with him watching him grill, always learned from him, but then he ended up passing away.”

