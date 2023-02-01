BBULKUP is one of the 100 competitors taking part in a brand new Netflix series that people have likened to a real-life Squid Games.

Physical 100 dropped on Netflix on January 24 and sees 100 physically fit people compete against one another in all kinds of tough challenges.

The Netflix survival series already saw half of the contestants sent home within the first few episodes. By the end of episode 4, the remaining 50 are competing in Quest 2.

Meet Physical 100’s BBULKUP

BBULKUP caught everyone’s eye when he walked into the Physical 100 competition in 2023.

He wore a black and gold co-ord and accessorized his outfit with lots of jewelry for his Netflix debut.

BBULKUP’s co-stars commented that “he stands out too much,” during his entrance.

One explained that he was “doing fitness” but later became an influencer with a YouTube channel.

He’s a food service CEO

As well as being a fitness fanatic, BBULKUP is also a food service CEO.

The Physical 100 star shares snaps of his physique on his Instagram page.

However, during Physical 100 episode 3, BBULKUP went up against Kim Sang-Wook and was defeated on the show. He smashed the cast of his torso and was sent home.

BBULKUP joked that if there’s a second and third season of the show he’d like to return.

BBULKUP has lots of followers

When BBULKUP entered the arena on Physical 100, he was instantly recognized by many other contesants.

Judging by his huge social media followings, he is a well-known influencer.

BBULKUP has 363k subscribers on YouTube. He kicked off his YouTube channel in 2017.

The social media whiz has a further 252k followers on Instagram at @bbulkup.

He often posts photos of himself living a lavish lifestyle filled with Lamborghinis, watches, and expensive-looking holidays.

Designer labels, traveling the world, and getting tattoos appear to be just some of the things BBULKUP enjoys.

WATCH PHYSICAL 100 ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK