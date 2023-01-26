Not many people can stroll into a room full of people and exclaim that they are Korea’s strongest man. But Ha Je-Yong, AKA Korean Hulk, certainly can.

He is one of the 100 contestants taking part in a brand new Netflix competition series called Physical 100.

Let’s find out more about the powerlifter and man who holds the title of Korea’s strongest man.

Get to know Ha Je-Yong

Ha Je-Yong splits his time between Seoul, Moscow, and Dubai and does business in all three locations per GQ.

For over 10 years, he represented Korea in open-weight arm wrestling competitions.

Ha Je-Yong also holds the Korean bench press record and is currently a powerlifter. Speaking on Physical 100, he said that “soon,” he plans on “breaking the world record.”

In a 2017 interview with GQ, he said that his “biceps are 56 cm.”

He says he’s the ‘strongest man in Korea’

Walking into a room full of contestants and their torsos in episode 1, Ha Je-Yong introduced himself and said: “Hello everyone. I’m Ha Je-Yong. The strongest man in Korea.”

Ha Je-Yong turned some heads when he entered the room. Some of his fellow contestants said that he was “so funny,” while others questioned what he was wearing.

Others suggested that he may be strong, but doubted that Ha Je-Yong could win the competition.

Korean Hulk is on Instagram

Ha Je-Yong can be found on Instagram with 304k followers at @koreanhulk.

The Physical 100 star’s lavish lifestyle is displayed in all its glory via his Instagram page.

He can be seen jet-setting all over the globe and spending time with his huge Caucasian Ovcharka dog.

Korean Hulk includes photos of himself with some famous faces on his IG page including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In 2017, rumors flew around the internet that Korean Hulk was dating Linsey Lohan but it turns out that the two are just good friends, per Men’s Health.

