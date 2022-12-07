When Netflix viewers first met My Unorthodox Life star Ben Weinstein he was a real estate agent in New York City and married to Julia Haart’s daughter, Batsheva.

However, as season 2 of My Unorthodox Life drops on Netflix, many things have changed for the family.

One of them is that Ben looks to have put his real estate career on the back burner as he ventures into men’s fashion styling, per his Instagram page:

Ben and Batsheva split up

My Unorthodox Life season 2 dropped on Netflix on December 2, 2022. The show saw Julia and Batsheva Haart explain they had both seen their previous relationships end.

Batsheva Haart says during My Unorthodox Life season 2 episode 1 that she’s living with her mother at her penthouse as they’re both now single.

She says: “Ben and I have decided to call it quits. It was a really hard decision for Ben and I to split up because we’ve always been best friends.”

At 28 years old, they both wanted different futures, Batsheva added.

Ben Weinstein’s real estate career

When viewers met Ben Weinstein on My Unorthodox Life, he was working as a real estate agent.

His LinkedIn page still states he works at REAL NY as a licensed real estate salesperson, where he began working in 2017.

However, his REAL NY profile also still states he’s married to Batsheva, so it may be outdated. It reads: “He has been married to his high-school sweetheart for six years.”

Where is Ben Weinstein now?

Although Ben isn’t on My Unorthodox Life any more, he’s still living his best life in New York. Ben takes to Instagram regularly and his page reveals he’s been doing some traveling in 2022. His tagged locations include Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

He writes in his Instagram bio: “Styling inquiries DM @bensstyleseries.”

Ben’s secondary styling page sees him modeling outfits, providing men with stylish and inspirational options. The Netflix star appears to put clothing items together effortlessly and simply captions each one as “outfit of the day.”

Follow Ben on Instagram, where he has more than 67,000 followers, at @bennweinstein.

