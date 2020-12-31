Best Leftovers Ever: Who is Jackie Tohn? Age and career of Netflix host explored!

Netflix’s Best Leftovers Ever has launched, with Jackie Tohn as its official host. So who is she? What is her age and career?
Three home chefs, who know exactly what to do when it comes to leftovers in the kitchen, get to showcase their culinary non-waste skills in the series.
A group of judges then give their opinion on each meal, with a $10,000 prize for the chef who has made the best use of their leftovers.
So who is host Jackie Tohn? Where else do we recognise her from?
Who is Jackie Tohn?
Jackie, from Oceanside, New York, is an American actress and musician.
She grew up with two older brothers in a Jewish family, and went on to sing as part of acappella group the Deltones.
If you have seen GLOW on Netflix, you might recognise her as playing Melanie “MelRose” Rosen.
Now, she is the host and judge on Best Leftovers Ever on Netflix!
Jackie: Age and career
Jackie, 40, took part in the eighth season of American Idol, where she made it to the top 36 singers.
Jackie also showcased her talents on Bravo’s 2011 song-writing competition series Platinum Hit.
Her first ever credited role was on the CBS sitcom The Nanny, before going on to appear in films like Dawg, Deuces Wild and Postal.
One of Jackie’s latest projects involves hosting The Howard Stern Show, Sternthology’s week-long show of Wack History Month in 2019.
Jackie on Instagram
According to Instagram, the Netflix star seems pretty busy working on her latest projects, such as GLOW.
However, she recently announced that season 4 was cancelled after filming two episodes, which were shot prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jackie has also been a mum to her dog Glen for 5 years!
