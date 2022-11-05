Beverly Hills Car Club owner Alex Manos wants to 'start a family' with Farrah











Brand new Netflix series Buying Beverly Hills takes a look at Mauricio Umanksy’s company, The Agency, and the people who work there. Mauricio’s daughters Farrah and Alexia both work at the family business, as well as renowned agents across the USA such as Santiago Arana.

In a very Selling Sunset-esq way, the Netflix show is, of course, not all about real estate. There’s a whole lot of drama going on between the realtors – from relationship issues to career ambitions, epic Farrah-ween parties, and much more, there’s no telling what’s to come next on Buying Beverly Hills.

WARNING: Buying Beverly Hills spoilers below!

Who is Alex Manos?

Alex Manos appears on Buying Beverly Hills in 2022. He’s the partner of Mauricio Umansky’s stepdaughter, Farrah Aldjufrie.

Farrah, 33, and Alex have been together for around three years and got engaged in 2021. Speaking on Buying Beverly Hills, Farrah said: “We met four years ago at a party.”

Alex and Farrah had separate homes while starring in Buying Beverly Hills but he said during episode 5 that they pretty much live together.

Alex on Beverly Hills

Alex is introduced in Buying Beverly Hills as Farrah’s boyfriend in episode 2.

Farrah describes him as being “confident” and “hardworking,” adding that he’s “self-made.”

She also expresses during episode 5 that she wants to be his wife and have a family and, judging by their Instagram pages, they’ve taken their relationship to the next stage now.

Taking to the ‘gram on Farrah’s most recent birthday, Alex wrote that he’s “excited to start a family” with her. As Farrah’s birthday lands on Halloween, she celebrates with a ‘Farrah-ween’ party and, by the looks of things, as she turns 34, things are getting more serious between herself and Alex.

Alex Manos’ Beverly Hills Car Club

Per Buying Beverly Hills, Alex is the owner of the largest classic car dealership in the nation.

Alex has a passion for cars and Farrah describes his cars as “his babies.”

He writes on the Beverly Hills Car Club website: “We specialize in older European luxury and sports cars as well as select American makes and models.”

The Cinemaholic writes that Alex Mano’s net worth is estimated at $10M. Find him on Instagram with 124K followers at @mralexmanos.

