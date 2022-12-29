Big Brother’s Brett Robinson has now joined The Circle season 5. After appearing on BB20, where he got pretty far into the competition, the engineer is now bringing his A-game to a completely new reality show – on Netflix.

***Spoilers incoming***

After re-entering The Circle in episode 2 as Jennifer, Brett and Xanthi wasted no time in connecting with another new contestant, Tom Horton. The appearance follows his successful run on Big Brother 20 back in 2018.

Unlike the rest of the contestants, Brett didn’t mention his job in his The Circle intro. He was a cybersecurity engineer while competing on Big Brother, which is still believed to be what he does for a living during the Netflix show.

Meet Brett from The Circle

Brett, 29, has joined The Circle season 5. He now calls Las Vegas, Nevada, his home rather than Charlestown, Massachusetts, which is where he was living when he appeared on Big Brother.

He claims that the biggest misconception about him is that he’s a “douchebag,” adding that, “in reality, I’m a loveable douchebag.” Brett also said that he has the ability to win people over in situations where it’s needed.

Brett is now catfishing his fellow The Circle competitors alongside Xanthi, who originally entered the show as a teacher to avoid judgement. He re-entered the Manchester-based flats during season 5 episode 2.

Brett’s appearance on Big Brother 20

Brett came sixth on Big Brother 20 in 2018. As part of the Level 6 alliance, Brett got through most of the season, until his alliance friends found out he was planning to turn on Angela Rummans and Kaycee Clark in the final weeks.

As a result, the alliance turned on him and voted him out as the second part of a surprise double eviction. At the time, he was 25 years old, and three years on, he hasn’t let not reaching the final deter him away from a competition.

Known for his outgoing personality on the show, he formed a bromance with Winston Hines on BB20. On finale night, he along with Tyler and Haleigh Broucher were nominated for America’s Favorite Houseguest, but he lost to Tyler.

Inside his career and Instagram

Brett, who has accumulated a whopping 234K followers on Instagram, works as a cybersecurity engineer and reality TV personality. His social media is full of shirtless selfies, pics with family and Vegas party boy snaps.

Alongside his engineering job, he works with creator company hoo.be as an advisor. He also proudly states that he is “twins” with a model called Masha who similarly writes that he is her “bff [best friend forever] in her own bio.

Clearly a mom’s boy, Brett states, “I love you momma” in his bio and also promotes his appearance on The Circle season 5. However, there’s no mention of his time on Big Brother several years ago.

