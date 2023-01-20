Blake Abbie is one of the cast members in Bling Empire: New York but what is his net worth? The stars show off their luxurious lifestyle so it’s no wonder fans want to know how much is in the bank.

The show follows cast members including Dorothy Wang as she moves her life from Los Angeles all the way over to the Big Apple.

We take a closer look at Bling Empire: New York star Blake Abbie and his net worth.

Who is Blake Abbie?

Blake Abbie is one of the stars of the Bling Empire spin-off, Bling Empire: New York.

The star is 32 years old and was born in Montreal, Canada. His mother is Chinese and his dad is Scottish.

Speaking to Mixed Asian Media, Blake said his Chinese name is Wang Li Min.

“My great-aunt named all of our generation. My great-grandfather’s name was Wang Zi Min, so my name has the same last character,” he explained.

Blake Abbie’s net worth explored

Celebsweek states Blake Abbie has a net worth of $2.73 Million.

As per his Instagram bio, Blake is editor-at-large of an arts and fashion publication called A Magazine Curated By.

Blake is also no newbie to the TV world. In fact, he starred in the Chinese version of Meteor Garden, as Thomas. He also appeared in Tomorrow Will Be Fine in 2021.

Fans react to Bling Empire: New York

Bling Empire: New York was released on Netflix on January 20, just a few months after Bling Empire season 3. Although it hasn’t been out long, fans are already loving it.

One fan tweeted: “Binging Bling Empire: New York and doing beauty treatments all night!! Happy weekend.”

