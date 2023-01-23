Cue the glitz, glam, and high-end brands because Bling Empire is back in 2023 – and this time Netflix fans are taken to New York. Let’s find out more about the Bling Empire New York cast’s net worths.

Kim Lee, Kane Lim, and Kevin Kreider are cast members of the first installment of Bling Empire. But now, Dorothy Wang takes viewers with her as she embarks on a new life in New York.

There’s a whole new group of wealthy cast members to get to know and their net worths are eye-watering, to say the least…

Deborah and Stephen Hung – $2bn

Storming in at top spot with the highest net worth of the Bling Empire: New York cast is Stephen and Deborah Hung.

Stephen and Deborah’s net worth is stated as being $2 billion on the Netflix show.

He has worked as the founder and chairman of SH Capital Group for over three decades per his LinkedIn page.

Bling Empire net worths: Dorothy Wang – $10m

The next Bling Empire: New York cast member with a hefty net worth is the star of the show – Dorothy Wang.

Dorothy has an estimated net worth of $10 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She’s a socialite and influencer who was born and raised in California. Dorothy rose to fame on reality series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and her father is billionaire Roger Wang.

Lynn Ban and Jett Kain – $5m

Lynn Ban is a jewelry designer whose client list includes the likes of Beyoncé, Madonna, and Rihanna.

She and her husband work together on the brand. While Lynn takes charge of design, her husband of 30 years, Jett Kain, deals with the marketing and PR.

Lifestyle Asia reports that Lynn’s net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Bling Empire New York’s Tina Leung – $4.5m

Next up on the list of cast’s net worths is fashionista Tina Leung.

She spends her days attending huge fashion shows, Couture Week in Paris, and also has been featured in ad campaigns for brands such as Roberto Cavalli.

Tina’s net worth is estimated at $4.5 million.

Blake Abbie’s net worth – $2.73m

Last, but by no means, least, Blake Abbie is another of the Bling Empire: New York cast members.

His net worth is reportedly $2.73 million according to CelebsWeek.

Blake is 32 years old and hails from Canada. He is an actor and editor-at-large of an arts and fashion magazine – A Magazine Curated By.

Richard Chang’s net worth – $2.5m

Richard Chang and his girlfriend, Vika Abbyaeva, both star in Bling Empire: New York.

The two mingle with the rich and famous and Richard is Chief Growth Officer for Hudson Medical and Wellness.

Richard’s net worth is estimated at $2.5 million by The Cinemaholic.

