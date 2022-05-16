Bling Empire star Kim Lee's crazy net worth revealed













American television series Bling Empire follows wildly wealthy Asian and Asian American fun-seekers going all out with parties, glamour and drama in Los Angeles, as described by Netflix. Amongst the many stylish cast members, reality star Kim Lee is one of the hit show’s popular party girls with a whole lot of money.

We reveal Kim Lee’s crazy net worth and explore details suggesting just how she made her millions through multiple creative endeavours from industries such as acting, modelling and music.

Find out all you need to know about the incredibly wealthy actress and international DJ who features in the recently-released season two of Bling Empire.

READ MORE: Bling Empire’s season 2 duo Don and Mimi Morris’ real ages uncovered

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix

Bling Empire’s Kim Lee’s crazy net worth revealed

The popular reality series Bling Empire features American-born actress and self-made millionaire Kim Lee.

Born on 22nd May 1988, the 33-year-old has a reported net worth of $10million (£7.3million), as per The Tab reports.

How the reality star made her millions

Kim Lee has ventured into many creative career paths before landing her role on Bling Empire and racking up a huge fan base along with a big bank account.

Having begun modelling as a teenager, the star posed in magazines such as Maxim, GQ, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated and Elle. According to Elite Daily, she was also named the “Sexiest Woman in the World” by FHM Singapore back in 2011.

Lee is now a world-famous DJ who has worked with the likes of Steve Aoki, Diplo, and Cardi B. Season two of the Netflix show features her learning she has landed a residency gig in a hotel in Las Vegas, as per The Tab.

My Imperfect Life states that she has also appeared in a number of Hip Hop music videos including those of Kanye West, Far East Movement and Lupe Fiasco.

In terms of onscreen appearances, Kim Lee acted in a few small roles on The Hangover Part II, Entourage, and CSI as well as her hosting position on the TV show Yo! MTV Raps Asia.

Prior to Bling Empire, My Imperfect Life also reports that Kim Lee undertook another reality television gig on The Amazing Race in Vietnam back in 2013.

OMG: Kane from Bling Empire’s extended family had $3.5 billion in assets frozen

More about Netflix’s party girl

@kimlee boasts over 970,000 followers on her popular Instagram page full of content displaying details of her personal life and career. Head over to her feed and live vicariously through her social media as she shares insights from nightclub DJ gigs in her hometown of Orange County along with wild nights in hot spots such as Las Vegas.

In a photo showing Lee living her best life behind the decks, the user captioned the post with a list of her upcoming shows. Grab your tickets to watch the star perform in Orange County, Vegas, Costa Mesa and Boston throughout May.

Discover more about the wealthy party girl over on her website, officialkimlee.com.

Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 9795 Bling Empire | Season 2 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/3Dhu8QqreKs/hqdefault.jpg 1005402 1005402 center 22403