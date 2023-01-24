The husband of Bling Empire star Lynn has left fans confused after a “gay” argument broke out during a lunch date. Jett Kain and Lynn married in 1999 and are currently appearing on the New York spin-off.

Baseless speculation asking whether Jett is gay has been circulating social media, with one particular scene on the reality show causing the confusion.

Lynn Bann and Jett met up with Blake Abbie for a lunch date in an outdoor restaurant. Jett comes out with a straightforward question out of the blue, asking Blake: “So like, are you gay?”

Then things appeared to get a little heated.

Meet Jett Kain on Bling Empire

Jett married Lynn in 1999. He is her husband and business partner who now stars on Bling Empire: New York. They met in 1994 at a New Year’s Eve party. Lynn was a college student and Jett was an MTV reporter and producer at the time.

She accidentally gave him the wrong number. But they ended up meeting again at a dinner with mutual friends, and the rest is history!

They married a few years later and ended up working together, helping restaurant chain Genki Sushi expand from Singapore and Hong Kong to the US. The successful couple later launched Lynn Ban Jewelry.

They have a teenage son, Sebastian, who is at boarding school in London.

Lynn Ban’s husband subjected to baseless gay allegations

Lynn’s husband Jett is now coming under “gay” allegations following the release of Bling Empire: New York. Some fans have taken to social media to doubt their relationship – as if being married for 24 years and having a son isn’t enough proof!

GRV Media and Reality Titbit has contacted Netflix and Lynn’s representative for comment.

Jett asks co-star Blake whether he’s gay

The confusion around Jett’s sexuality seems to stem from one scene in Bling Empire: New York. Jett asks Blake whether he’s gay, leading Lynn to state: “No, [he is] queer.”

Blake isn’t happy about the question and tells Jett: “NO! You just don’t ask people their sexuality. You just don’t do that.”

Jett asks: “So you just hit on them?”

When asked by Blake whether he’s hitting on him, Jett says he isn’t, stating: “No, it’s just that when you are hitting on someone you wanna know if you have a chance.”

Blake responds: “Feel the vibes. I am interested in men and women and non-binary people and trans-men and trans-women.”

Things become heated as Jett calls Blake an “equal opportunity humper.”

