Nam Laks is one of the Bling Empire New York cast members alongside Dorothy Wang, Richard Chang, Deborah Hung, and co.

Bling Empire is back in 2023 with a brand new season and this time, Dorothy takes Netflix viewers along on her move to New York City. The show introduces fans to a new group of Asian-Americans who live a life of luxury in New York.

The Netflix show’s cast is made up of billionaires, fashion icons, and Chief Executive Officers. So, let’s find out more about one of the Bling Empire cast members, Nam.

Get to know Nam

Nam Laks is a socialite, university graduate, influencer, and reality TV star.

She comes from a very wealthy and “powerful” family and lives a life of luxury.

Nam says during Bling Empire that she is a “daddy’s girl.”

Per a 2017 Instagram post from Nam, she turns 29 years old in 2023.

She added on Bling Empire New York episode 2 that her “hardest” and only job was at Burger King “flipping burgers.”

Nam Laks on Bling Empire

During Bling Empire: New York episode 2, Richard Chang and Vika Abbyaeva meet Nam at South Street Sea Port.

She explains that she is studying for a Master’s degree at Columbia University. Nam adds that it’s an “SMBI program, like a wellness program.”

Her co-star, Richard, describes her as the “Blair Waldorf of Thailand.”

Richard added that Nam is a “sweet” person but she “sort of has two sides,” adding that she has “lived a life of privilege.”

When it comes to Nam’s time in New York, she says on the show that she wants to get “out of her comfort zone.”

Find Bling Empire’s Nam on Instagram

With almost 9k followers on Instagram, Nam Laks can be found at @namlaks.

Just a glimpse of Nam’s Instagram page provides fans with an idea of the luxurious life she lives.

From caviar to yacht parties, helicopter rides, and bouquets of roses larger than her head, Nam’s IG posts are putting the bling in Bling Empire.

Nam tags herself all over the world on her Insta page. She’s tagged in Ireland, Bangkok, Tokyo, France and many more locations.

WATCH BLING EMPIRE NEW YORK ON NETFLIX NOW

