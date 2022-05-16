Bling Empire cast's zodiac signs show Anna Shay is a 'mischievous' Capricorn













Dubbed the ‘real life’ version of Crazy Rich Asians, Bling Empire is back for a second season in 2022. The Netflix show dropped eight new episodes on May 13th and DJ Kim Lee, model Kevin Kreider, Jaime Xie, Christine Chui and co are all back for season 2.

Some newcomers have joined the cast in 2022, too, including Dorothy Wang and Leah Qin, so let’s find out more about the show and explore the cast of Bling Empire’s zodiac signs…

Bling Empire zodiac signs: Dorothy Wang is an Aquarius

Dorothy Wang is a newbie on Bling Empire in 2022. She’s 34 years old and makes a big move from LA to New York during season 2.

Dorothy is the daughter of a billionaire and she was born on January 27th, 1988.

The Bling Empire star is an Aquarius and as per Sun Signs, this sign tends to have a “distinctive and superior personality“.

Kelly Mi Li – Scorpio

Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li is 36 years old.

Born on November 13th 1985, Kelly is a Scorpio.

Futurescope Astrology writes that Scorpios are: “brave, loyal, honest, intelligent and are great advisers“.

Kevin Kreider – Leo

Thirty-eight-year-old Kevin jokingly asked Don Morris if he could move into his house on Bling Empire season 2. When Kevin revealed his age, Don turned down his request – but we’ve got to love a trier!

Kevin was born on August 21st, 1983 making him a Leo on the zodiac. Futurescope Astrology suggests that Leos are most compatible with Sagittarius and Aries signs.



Bling Empire. (L to R) Kelly Mi Li, Jamie Xie, Anna Shay, Guy Tang, Kim Lee, Kane Lim, Kevin Kreider in Bling Empire. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

Bling Empire zodiac signs: Jaime Xie is a Scorpio

During Bling Empire season 2, Jaime revealed that she’s a Scorpio.

Fashionista Jaime is 24 years old and celebrates her birthday on November 9th, 1997.

Cosmopolitan writes that Scorpios are usually: “loyal, smart, shrewd and stoic“.

Anna Shay – Capricorn

Anna Shay is regarded as the ‘Queen Bee’ of the group.

61-year-old Anna was born on December 31st, 1960.

Anna is a Capricorn on the zodiac and according to Allure: “Capricorns and their unique spirits are powerful, to say the least… Capricorns are said to age backwards: they become increasingly youthful, optimistic, and playful as they mature. Indeed, inside every earnest Capricorn is a mischievous troublemaker.“

Anna Shay in episode 7 “Kevin and Kane Take Charleston” of Bling Empire: Season 1. c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Christine Chiu – Sagittarius

Wife of Dr Gabriel Chiu, Bling Empire cast member, Christine, is 38 years old.

Christine was born on December 14th, 1982 which means she’s a Sagittarius. A Sagittarius, according to Cosmpolitan, has no filter and likes doing “what they want to do when they want to do it“.

Bling Empire zodiac signs: Kane Lim is a Sagittarius

Kane is one of the stand-out cast members on Bling Empire.

He’s 31 years old and was born on December 5th 1990.

Just like Christine, Kane is also a Sagittarius. Cosmopolitan describes this sign as being the “Tigger” of the zodiac as well as being “lively, passionate and smart“.

Kim Lee’s zodiac sign explored

Bling Empire’s DJ, Kim Lee, is 33 years old.

She was born on May 22nd, 1988 and that makes her a Gemini on the zodiac.

Gemini traits, as per Cosmo, include being “smart“, “versatile” and “curious” and they’re said to enjoy travelling, partying and making friends.

Leos and Geminis are said to be “quite compatible” as per Bustle, but we’re yet to see whether things worked out between Kim Lee and Kevin Kreider in season 2…

Bling Empire. (L to R) Almar Guevarra, Kim Lee, Guy Tang in episode 205 of Bling Empire. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2022

