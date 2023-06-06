Anna Shay of Bling Empire’s net worth in 2023 was in the multi-millions before her recent death at 62. Netflix fans are now mourning her sudden passing following a stroke, calling her the “only rich person with a heart.”

Bling Empire’s OG star Anna Shay received the fan seal of approval from the moment Netflix started to air the show. She owned an entire estate, has security watching her every move, and has designer clothes delivered all the time.

Anna’s death was confirmed on June 5, which left fans all over the world heartbroken. Many now ask what the Bling Empire star’s 2023 net worth was at the time of her passing. Reality Titbit can reveal more.

Anna Shay on Bling Empire: Net worth

Anna Shay is worth $600 million at the time of her death. The Bling Empire star bought a house nine years ago for $9.4 million and decided to sell the huge Sunset Boulevard mansion – with its own tennis court.

Reportedly the richest cast member, she inherited her fortune from her billionaire father Edward Shay. He was the billionaire founder of PAE, a defense and services contractor for the United Nations and US government.

She was taught by her mum that the “things that are most important are the things you can’t buy” in an OprahMag interview. Anna said, “It was so confusing when I got the checks [for Bling Empire]. I didn’t know what to do.”

Netflix fans call her ‘rich with a heart’

After hearing about Anna’s death, several Netflix fans took to social media to send their condolences. Many spoke about her millionaire status, discussing how the money never got to the reality star’s head.

One fan wrote: “Not Anna Shay – she kept the girlies on their feet and fifty years their senior!! She meant business was firm and genuinely a solid funny rich lady in my opinion. She made the show for me.”

Another penned: “Rest in peace ❤️ you have an amazing energy, elegance, and soul.”

“Oh no, Anna Shay. May her soul rest in peace. She enjoyed life and her billions in the most relatable way,” said a fan.

Inside Anna’s millionaire fortune

Anna Shay’s 2023 net worth earned her a $16 million estate in Beverly Hills, as well as a white Lamborghini, an Alexander McQueen necklace, and diamond earrings by Boucheron, to name just a few of her luxurious items.

She was born into wealth. Her late mother, Ai Oizumi Shay, survived World War II and became an exporter of pearls and silk flowers once the war ended. Anna’s son, Kenny Kemp, is well-known for his glass pipes worth five figures.

Anna and her brother sold her father’s company for $1.2 billion in 2006. In 2021, Anna downsized to a secluded Mediterranean-style villa after seeing her Beverly Hills estate for $13.9 million.

