Bling Empire star Anna Shay has died ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 62 from a stroke, her family has confirmed.

Anna Shay appeared on Netflix’s Bling Empire in the first season, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

The star leaves behind one son, Kenny Kemp, who briefly appeared on the show.

© 2021

Bling Empire star Anna Shay dies after suffering a stroke aged 62

Bling Empire’s Anna Shay has sadly passed away from a stroke at aged 62, her family has confirmed. In a statement, published by People, they wrote:

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke.”

“Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Fans share tributes on social media

Bling Empire fans took to social media to share tributes to the Netflix star upon hearing the tragic news of her ‘sudden’ death.

Anna wished for ‘everyone’s dreams to come true’ in her last Instagram post

The star was last active on Instagram in December 2022 where she wished her followers a happy holiday.

In the caption, Anna wrote: “Wishing everyone a happy holiday …

May all your dreams come true.

And a very special Thank you to all at Netflix.”

After hearing the tragic news, fans have left comments on her latest post as one wrote: “No words. I’ve never known anyone quite like you.”