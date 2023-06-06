The cast of Bling Empire is mourning the death of their co-star Anna Shay, who passed away at age 62.

Bling Empire‘s Kane Lim, Christina Chui, and Kim Lee are among those remembering Anna Shay in their online tributes after her death was confirmed on June 5, 2023.

Anna passed away unexpectedly after suffering a stroke.

“It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke,” her family wrote in a statement. “Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten.”

Reality Titbit looks into the heartfelt tributes as the Bling Empire cast honors the matriarch.

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Netflix

Bling Empire’s Kane Lim mourns ‘captivating’ Anna Shay

After receiving the tragic news, many Bling Empire cast members paid tribute to Shay, who was known for her glamorous look and words of wisdom.

Kane Lim, 33, recalled several of his and Anna’s best moments with a carousel of photos from their Netflix premiere and casual shopping dates.

“You had a nonchalance about you that was mesmerizing and captivated audiences around the world,” he wrote. “I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera. We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end.”

The Netflix star continued: “I will always remember you for your tenacity for life and resilience and whether the camera is on or off you, you slayyyy. Continue to slay in the heavens.”

Model and DJ Kim Lee posted her and Anna’s crazy window-climbing antics in memory. “I loved your realness and humor and one thing u taught all of us is not to take life too serious,” she penned.

Christine Chiu, whose drama with Anna took over season 2, posted a scenic beach image on her Instagram Story, writing: “RIP Anna. It never aired, but I will always remember this special moment between us. My condolences to your family.”

Kevin Kreider, who was one of Shay’s closest co-stars on Bling Empire, showed regret that he didn’t have “one last adventure” with her during their recent meeting. “You never know when your last goodbye will be,” he said. “So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

What is Anna Shay’s net worth?

Anna Shay had a net worth of $600 million at the time of her death. She inherited much of her fortune from her father, Edward Shay, the founder of Pacific Architects And Engineers (PAE) – a contractor for American defense services since the 1950s.

Kane explained on the show that Shay’s wealth came from her father “selling bombs, guns, defense technology – and it’s worth, like, a few billion,” – a statement that Anna did not take lightly.

“I asked him, ‘Why did you say my dad was in arms?'” she told People. “He goes, ‘I don’t know.’ He thought he knew, but maybe he didn’t know and was just guessing.”

Shay labeled her father a “businessman” until his death in 1995. Anna’s brother, Allen, took over the company and the siblings sold PAE in 2006. The company has served the Department Of Defense, the United Nations, and the UK Ministery Of Defence.