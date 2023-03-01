Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li not only revealed her baby’s gender at her recent baby shower, but she also finally announced the identity of her mystery man, William Ma.

The Bling Empire star split from her ex-boyfriend, Andrew in 2021 after five years together. However, During Bling Empire season 3, Kelly revealed that she has a new man. However, she never revealed the mystery man, and fans have been guessing his identity ever since.

The 37-year-old rose to fame on Netflix’s huge hit show Bling Empire and fans got to see her love life play out on screen.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Who is Kelly Mi Li’s boyfriend William Ma?

Kelly shared glimpses of her mystery man in her New Year’s Eve video, snaps of them kissing on a boat ride, but his identity remained anonymous. Li captioned an Instagram photo of the duo in October 2022: “They say when you meet the right person, you will just know. I never understood the depth of this quote until he walked in my life.”

The couple made their first public appearance together over the weekend at their baby shower. The Netflix star shared at the baby shower that she was expecting a baby girl recently and is set to welcome her first child with boyfriend William Ma, according to People. Ma and Li appear to have a lot of fun together as they sat back-to-back and raised their hands to statements about what kind of parents they will be.

Not much is known about William Ma. However, fans have speculated that he works as a police officer in San Francisco, USA.

Kelly Mi Li’s baby shower explored

Over 40 guests rocked up to the baby shower, hosted at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills. The guest list was full to the brim of famous faces, including her Bling Empire co-stars Kim Lee and Kane Lim. Along with Netflix’s Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause, and Mary Fitzgerald.

Upon arrival, Kelly’s guests received champagne, stuck into hors d’oeuvres, and enjoyed a mimosa bar. The room was decorated with balloons that read: “A Bling Baby is on the way.” Kelly’s favorite song “Yellow” by Coldplay, was then performed by popular singer, Katherine Ho.

Bling Empire’s Kelly Mi Li announces baby news

The star took to Instagram in November 2022 to reveal her pregnancy to the world. The Bling Empire cast member also shared her mother’s reaction to the baby news.

Taking to Instagram on November 17, Kelly shared a video of her announcing the news to her mom. Bling Empire fans will remember how much her mom wanted to become a grandma. Finally, her wishes have come true.

In the video, Kelly’s mom opens a box with a positive pregnancy test, a t-shirt that reads: “hello Grandma see you soon”, some baby socks, and a pregnancy scan photo.

She wrote in the caption: “Well, the mystery as to why I’ve been craving sweets and not just spicy food is finally solved! We’re so beyond grateful and excited to be starting this new chapter in our lives…”

